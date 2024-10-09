Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Credit Card: What is a lost card liability? MintGenie explains

    Credit card: The amount of liability a credit card user has to incur on account of unauthorised transaction on a lost credit card is governed by the rules framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

    MintGenie Team
    Published9 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Credit Card: To limit liability for unauthorized transactions, credit card users must report lost cards quickly.
    Credit Card: To limit liability for unauthorized transactions, credit card users must report lost cards quickly.

    Have you ever wondered what would you do if you lost a credit card, and consequently witnessed an unauthorised transaction before you could get it blocked? The immediate response of a credit card user would be to intimate the bank or financial institution as soon as the card is lost. 

    However, what would happen if you face an unauthorised transaction on the lost card? Would you incur any liability for the loss of funds to fraud? For this, it is vital to understand that the liability that a credit card user incurs depends on the timeframe within which the credit card's loss was reported to the bank.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply
    Also Read | Credit cards: Here are five myths that deserve to be busted

    What is lost card liability?

    For the uninitiated, a lost card liability refers to the liability suffered by a user for an unauthorised transaction carried out on a lost credit card. In other words, it is the liability for lost or stolen credit cards that a card user has to incur. The amount of liability one has to incur on account of unauthorised transaction is governed by the rules framed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    These rules stipulate that the credit card user doesn't have to incur any liability if s/he informs the bank within 3 days of losing the credit card.

    Also Read | Multiply credit card points with SmartBuy, Reward Multiplier, and Gift Edge

    In case the customer reports the unauthorised transaction within 4 to 7 days their maximum liability is limited to the following:

    1. 10,000 for basic or standard credit cards.

    2. 25,000 for more premium cards such as platinum or signature cards.

    Full liability

    There could be full liability for the credit card user if s/he fails to report the loss of card. Additionally, if the credit card holder fails to report the loss or theft within seven working days, then they may be liable for the entire amount of the transaction. Liability can be even higher based on when the issue is reported and the gravity of customer's negligence.

    In case the unauthorised transaction takes places before the customer reported the loss of the credit card, the liability is limited based on two factors: timeframe of the report and the bank-specific policy with regards to loss of card.

    Immediate reporting

    The cardholder must report the loss or theft of the credit card to the bank immediately through customer care or other channels provided by the bank (e.g., SMS, mobile app).

    Bank’s policy: Each bank may have slightly different liability policies subject to the RBI's regulatory framework . Customers should check their bank’s terms and conditions for specific details. So, it is vital for the cardholder to report the loss or theft of the credit card to the bank as soon as possible via customer care or other channels of communication provided by the bank.

    Also Read | Your credit card has been compromised. What should you do next?

    Additionally, each bank may have a different policy relating to liability that stems from the loss of credit card. Therefore, it is recommended that the customers check their bank’s terms and conditions for specific details. 

    All in all, the RBI framework aims to protect customers from financial losses arising out of unauthorised transactions while ensuring at the same time that they report the loss immediately in order to minimise the risk.

     

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Card: What is a lost card liability? MintGenie explains
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.