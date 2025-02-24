Do you have a credit card and still failed to get access to your airport lounge then you are not alone? Perhaps you approached the wrong lounge (meant for business class travellers only) or the lounge access has expired, or you were accompanied with more guests than permitted.

Overall, there could be several reasons for this. Here we list 8 chief reasons for which the lounge access could be denied despite possessing a credit card which allows airport lounge access.

Unable to access the airport lounge? 8 Key Reasons I. Lounge capacity is full: Many lounges limit Priority Pass or credit card-based access when they are full, giving priority to business/first-class passengers and elite status holders.

II. Does Not accept lounge programs: Not all lounges take part in every program even if your credit card provides it. So, you may check the official app or website of your lounge access program before going to the lounge.

III. Benefit is limited or expired: Some cards offer limited complimentary visits per year, after which you must pay. For instance, ICICI Bank Sapphiro Visa Credit Card offers upto four complimentary airport lounge visits per quarter at Indian airports. And if you try to use it the fifth time, you will be meant to pay for it.

IV. Lounge requires a different boarding pass: Some lounges allow entry only for passengers on international flights, business-class travellers, or certain airlines. So, it is recommended to check the lounge’s specific entry rules before assuming access.

V. Name doesn’t match: Lounges may deny access if the name on your boarding pass doesn’t match the name on your credit card or Priority Pass.

VI. System issues: At times, the lounge’s system may not identify your credit card, particularly when it was recently issued or renewed. You may carry a digital lounge membership card (e.g., Priority Pass app) or request the lounge staff to manually check.

VII. Policy violation: If you have guests with you, while your credit card doesn’t allow free guests, the lounge may deny entry or charge extra. So, you may want to confirm the guest policy in advance.

VIII. Timing restrictions: Some lounges are open during specific hours only and may not accept cardholders during peak periods. So, you may check the lounge’s operating hours before arrival.

IX. Airport or lounge specific rules: Some airports have stricter rules on lounge access due to security regulations. Certain lounges restrict access during priority boarding hours for certain airlines.