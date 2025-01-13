If you are a shopaholic, it is recommended to consider credit card(s) which offer discounts on shopping, reward points that can be monetised, and the annual fee waiver on meeting a threshold of spending.

Here we share details of three major credit cards offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank which give such offers on shopping. These cards are dissimilar and therefore, we list out their key features separately. These three credit cards offer a range of benefits.

The first one gives 7.5 percent discount on online marketplace, the second gives a white pass whose balance can be redeemed against luxury brands. At the same time, the third card which goes by the name of Zen gives a blend of balance rewards, travel and milestone benefits

The cards which we are referring to are as follows:

A. Myntra Kotak Credit Card:

B. White Credit Card:

C. Zen Signature Credit Card:

Now we share the details of each of these cards:

Myntra Kotak Credit Card These are some of the key features of this credit card

This card offers an instant discount of 7.5 percent on Myntra platforms. There is an activation benefit of Myntra voucher worth ₹ 500 on activation of the card, and to activate this, the card user will have to complete one transaction worth ₹ 500 or more within 30 days of card issuance. 3. There is a 5 percent cashback on spends on preferred partners

4. The card also offers 1.25 percent unlimited cashback on spends across other categories.

4. There is also a benefit of 2 complimentary PVR tickets every quarter

5. The card also offers an annual fee waiver of ₹500 on spending ₹2 lakh in the previous anniversary year.

White Credit Card These are some of the benefits offered by White credit card:

There is no need to calculate points. You can earn direct white pass value on crossing spend milestones. You can earn White Pass value of ₹ 1,500 on spending ₹ 30,000 within 60 days from card set-up You can also earn White Pass value up to ₹ 27,000 every year on annual spends of ₹ 12 lakh. You can redeem White Pass balance against luxury brands. Zen Signature Credit Card These are some of the key features of this credit card

1. You can earn 10 Zen points for every ₹150 spent on shopping (apparels, lifestyle goods, departmental stores and jewellery) and 5 Zen points for every ₹150 spent.

2. You can get 7,500 bonus Zen points on crossing 3 lakh spends of 15000 points on crossing 6 lakh spends every year.

3. You can access annual fee waiver on annual retail spends of ₹1.5 lakh.