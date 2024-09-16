Credit Cards: 5 bank cards offer a range of complimentary services; details here

Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    MintGenie Team
    Published16 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Credit Card: Indian Oil HDFC Bank Credit Card helps you earn up to 50 Liters of free fuel annually

    If you are planning to subscribe to a credit card and believe that a credit card will only help you borrow credit to make payments for a slew of products and services then you are mistaken.

    There are a range of other services also that a credit card offers including fuel surcharge waiver, EMI options, insurance, among others. And there could also be discounts on hotel bills, free night stays and cashback on purchases at some online and offline stores.

    Here we present some of the key offerings given by major credit cards that you would want to know.

    Key offerings offered by the major bank cards:

    I. HDFC Bank

    A. Millennia Credit Card: It offers 5% Cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato.

    1% cashback on all other spends (except Fuel) including EMI & Wallet transactions

    B. Indian Oil HDFC Bank Credit Card

    It helps you earn up to 50 litres of free fuel annually

    You can earn 5 per cent of spends as fuel points at Indian Oil outlets, groceries and bill payments. reward points

    You can earn 1 fuel point for every 150 spent on all other purchases

    The card also offers 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver

    C. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

    There is a 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy application.

    You also stand to get 5 per cent cashback on online spends across top brands. For list of eligible MCC.

    There is a 1 per cent cashback on other categories. For list of exclusions & capping.

    D. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card

    The card holder is entitled to one free night award at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® (up to a value of 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points)

    II. ICICI Bank Platinum Card

    ICICI Bank Platinum Card gives fuel surcharge waiver so that you can save money when refuelling by getting a discount on fuel surcharge.

    III. Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Credit card by Kotak Mahindra Bank makes these offerings:

    1. Up to 15 percent off on domestic and international flights

    2. Flat 30 percent off on minimum transaction of 999 or first order at COAL

    3. 20 percent off on minimum purchase of 1,499 at Snitch

    4. Cashback of upto 10,000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI at Xiaomi

    IV. Axis Bank

    A. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers the following:

    Airport lounge access (four times a year)

    Unlimited cashback from Flipkart and more

    B. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card

    You get free SonyLiv Premium subscription for one year worth 999.

    You also get airport lounge access (4 times a year)

    C. Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

    You stand to get 25 percent cashback on Airtel Mobile, Broadband, WiFi and DTH bill payments and 10 percent cashback on bigBasket, Zomato and Swiggy.

    4 complimentary lounge visits at select domestic airports and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver.

    V. SBI Card Miles Prime

    1. You can earn 4 travel credits for every 200 that you spend on travel.

    2. You can also earn 2 travel credits for every 200 on all other spends.

    3. Convert your travel credits into air miles / hotel points, travel bookings or choose from a wide array of Catalogue Products.

    4. You can also get a complimentary Priority Pass Membership worth $99 and access to over 1000 international airport lounges worldwide.

    5. Get four complimentary International Airport Lounge visits every year, outside India (maximum two visits per quarter).

    Note: This story is for informational purposes only. You can check the specific bank's official website for the latest updates

