Axis Bank offers a range of credit cards. We list out the key features of five major credit cards offered by Axis Bank. It is noteworthy that to become eligible for an Axis Bank Credit Card, one should meet the following criteria.

The eligibility for Axis Bank credit cards depends on the following:

A. Age: Age should be between 18 and 70

B. Income: This may vary depending on the card variant you choose.

C. Residential status: The individual should either be a resident of India or a non resident Indian.

Apart from these, the bank may also look at your credit score and credit history to determine if you are eligible for a credit card.

5 major credit cards offered by Axis Bank I. Axis Bank ACE credit card It has no joining fee and it offers following features:

A. 5% cashback on bill payments and recharges on Google Pay

B. 4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola.

C. 1.5% cashback on other expenses.

D. 4 complimentary lounge access at select domestic airports 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

II. NEO credit card The card has no joining fee and it offers following features:

A. Monthly two times - up to ₹120 off at Zomato

B. 5% off on utility bill payment on PayTM

C. 10% off on BookMyShow and Blinkit

III. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card This card has a ₹500 joining fee and ₹500 annual fee.

It offers following features:

A. Complimentary Sony LIV Premium subscription for 1 year worth ₹1,499

B. Flat ₹120 off on Swiggy, twice a year

C. Enjoy complimentary airport lounge access (4 times per year)

IV. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card This card has a joining fee of ₹500 and annual fee of ₹500. These are the key features:

A. It offers welcome benefits worth ₹600

B. unlimited cashbacks from Flipkart and many more.

C. You can also enjoy airport lounge access (4 times per year).

V. Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card This card offers the following key features:

A. Amazon eVoucher worth ₹500 on first card transaction.

B. 25% cashback on Airtel Mobile, Broadband, Wifi and DTH bill payments.

C. Four complimentary lounge visits at select domestic airports