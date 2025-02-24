Credit cards: 5 popular cards offer discounts on movie tickets. Check details here

Using credit cards is a norm these days. And those users who are regular to shopping and movies have one more reason to use it now than they had earlier.

Imagine receiving 10 percent extra discount each time you buy a movie ticket by using your credit card, or an extra reward points when you make a purchase, thus enabling you to encash them for buying tickets later.

If you are looking for a credit card that can help you secure some healthy discount on movie tickets, then you can explore a number of credit cards.

Here we list out popular credit cards in this category: 1. SBI Card Elite: This card offers free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. Transactions are valid for at least 2 tickets per booking per month. Maximum discount is ₹250 per ticket for two tickets only. The SBIcard's website also mentions that the convenience fee would be chargeable on this.

Aside from movie tickets, this card offers welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹5,000

2. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card: With this card, users can avail 25 percent discount upto ₹100 on purchase of minimum two movie tickets per transaction on BookMyShow and Inox. The offer can be availed twice in a month.

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the card has a joining fee of ₹500 plus GST.

3. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: This credit card offers 100 percent discount on second movie tickets booked via district app. You can get upto ₹200 off per month. For this, card users need to apply the coupon code AXIS200. But no reward points are earned on movie transactions.

Also Read | Finance charges on credit cards: How to avoid hidden fees

4. Kotak PVR Platinum Credit Card: This card offers two free movie tickets every month upto ₹400 each. You can get free tickets every month when you spend ₹10,000 and above in a monthly billing cycle.

The card users can use the coupon codes sent for the free PVR movie tickets for any day and any show across all halls barring Director´s Cut and PVR IMAX and for all booking classes except Gold Class and Europa at the PVR Website.

5. RBL Bank Popcorn Credit Card: This card offers a ₹500 discount on BookMyShow. The card users can also buy a movie ticket and get ₹100 worth of food and beverages.