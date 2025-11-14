Credit cards: Are they boon or bane? 5 tips to dodge the debt trap

Credit card usage in the country has rapidly surged over the past few years. This has been driven by easy onboarding, an aggressive reward system and rising consumer spending. Still, with this growth comes a familiar concern: are credit cards creating a debt trap for cardholders and households?
The answer to this question is not straightforward. What matters on a fundamental level is how credit card users behave when using these credit instruments. Below is a crisp, structured breakdown to help readers assess risks and stay financially secure.
Kundan Shahi, Founder of Zavo, adds to this, saying, “Credit cards can become traps through careless use, but with discipline, they remain tools. Treat your card like a short-term loan: budget purchases, track expenses, and pay off the full balance monthly to build credit, not debt.”
Credit cards don’t inherently cause debt. Misunderstanding how they work and mismanaging repayments can lead to the buildup of debt and legal complications. For credit card users in the country, the most effective strategy is straightforward: use credit cards as convenience and credit-building tools, rather than as sources of long-term borrowing.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit
