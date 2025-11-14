Credit cards: Are they boon or bane? 5 tips to dodge the debt trap

Credit card usage in the country has rapidly surged over the past few years. This has been driven by easy onboarding, an aggressive reward system and rising consumer spending. Still, with this growth comes a familiar concern: are credit cards creating a debt trap for cardholders and households?

The answer to this question is not straightforward. What matters on a fundamental level is how credit card users behave when using these credit instruments. Below is a crisp, structured breakdown to help readers assess risks and stay financially secure.

Why do credit cards feel like a debt trap? High interest rates: Most cards in the country charge 30–42% annualised interest when dues are rolled over, making even small unpaid balances balloon rapidly.

Minimum payment illusion: Paying the minimum amount due keeps the card ‘active’ but traps credit card users into long-term, high-cost debt.

Impulse-led spending: Easy tap-and-pay options often encourage overspending unless tightly monitored.

How do users fall into trouble? Carrying forward balances: Revolving credit month after month is the quickest path to compounding debt. Lack of understanding of credit: Managing credit card debt is critical for efficient usage. Multiple cards, zero tracking: Juggling several credit cards without a clear repayment plan leads to confusion and missed dues. Cash withdrawals: ATM withdrawals on credit cards attract high fees and interest from Day 1. How can you avoid the credit card debt trap? Create a monthly repayment rule to clear outstanding dues. Focus on paying in full, rather than just the minimum amount due . Treat the credit limit as a spending ceiling, not an entitlement. Use digital applications or statements to track expenses by category. Redeem rewards, but never spend because of rewards. Kundan Shahi, Founder of Zavo, adds to this, saying, “Credit cards can become traps through careless use, but with discipline, they remain tools. Treat your card like a short-term loan: budget purchases, track expenses, and pay off the full balance monthly to build credit, not debt.”

Credit cards don’t inherently cause debt. Misunderstanding how they work and mismanaging repayments can lead to the buildup of debt and legal complications. For credit card users in the country, the most effective strategy is straightforward: use credit cards as convenience and credit-building tools, rather than as sources of long-term borrowing.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.