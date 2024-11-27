Credit Cards: Are they worth it? A deep dive into their pros and cons

Credit cards have, today, become the necessary part of everyone's financial life. A luxury which has now become a tool in everyday life, where one plans the budget, reaps incentives, and gets some credits in return. Yet, like any other product from the financial sector, credit cards have their pros as well as cons. Let's take a look at them so you can make the right decision.

What are credit cards? Banks or financial institutions issue credit cards, which would allow you to borrow money up to a predetermined amount. When you make a purchase, you are borrowing money and will later repay it usually with interest if not paid off in full. Credit cards make things easy and flexible but bring about financial problems too when used carelessly.

Benefits of credit cards 1. Easy access to credit: Credit cards are an easy source of credit when the need arises. They work on a "buy now, pay later" system, so each purchase isn't reflected immediately in your bank balance.

2. Building a credit history: You might develop good credit history through the routine use of credit cards and consistent payments. When you apply for a loan or mortgage, lenders will analyse your credit history to decide whether they can trust you.

3. Instalment payment options: One sometimes gets a chance to split huge expenses into affordable monthly payments through use of credit cards (EMIs). This facility helps spread out costs without straining an individual's budget.

4. Rewards & incentives: Some of these cards offer rewards like cashback or reward points on every purchase. These points can be redeemed for a reduction in price or service, but sometimes, to pay off outstanding amounts too.

5. Interest-free period: Most credit cards give you an interest-free grace period of 45-60 days. If you pay your balance by the end of such a period, you will not incur any interest, which means you have a short-term, cost-free loan.

Drawbacks of credit cards 1. Minimum payment trap: Paying simply the minimum due amount shown on your bill may appear enticing, but it might lead to long-term debt. The outstanding balance accrues interest, making it more difficult to repay your loan over time.

2. Hidden fees: Credit cards frequently have hidden fees, such as late payment charges, annual membership fees, and processing fees. These additional fees can quickly accumulate.

3. Overuse and overspending: Credit cards allow you to overspend by a wide margin since your bank balance doesn't change until the bill comes out. If not controlled right, you may fall into the debt cycle.

4. High interest rates: If you do not pay off your balance by the due date, interest will be applied on the remaining amount. In fact, the compounding of this interest can increase drastically if you continue using the card without paying off any outstanding balances.

5. Credit card risks: Fraud risk, credit card fraud occurs when someone engages in unauthorized transactions or even starts to duplicate your card. Reducing risk is partly achieved by regularly tracking your statements and reporting any unusual behaviour.

