Credit cards have become a necessity for modern money management because of their flexibility and convenience. However, the APR is an important aspect that has a significant impact on borrowing costs. Both fixed and variable annual percentage rates (APRs) are quite common in credit cards and have their own advantages and disadvantages. So that you might make an informed decision, let's break it up with the differences.
The APR is an annual cost of borrowing as a percentage, which is a comprehensive figure that depicts the total cost of credit. It indicates the whole cost of the credit you take, consisting of an interest rate as well as any other additional costs. APR helps one compare different financial solutions.
At a fixed annual percentage rate (APR), time is not influenced by the movement in the overall financial market; the interest rate remains the same.
A variable APR moves with every change in the benchmark interest rate, such as with the prime rate. If the benchmark changes, then so will your APR and your payment.
Fixed APR: If you prefer stability and predictable payments, especially for a long-term loan or balance, then you should opt for the fixed annual percentage rate option. If you want to get rid of the hassle of changing rates, then the fixed annual percentage rate is your best choice.
Variable APR: A variable APR allows for lower introductory rates, which may appeal to you, but with a level of financial unpredictability. In case you are okay with financial uncertainty and expect the market rate to come down, this is a very good choice to pay back your loan early.
In conclusion, knowing the difference between fixed and variable annual percentage rates is very important to making right decisions about money. Your financial goals, the amount of risk you take, and your attitude to credit management will determine the one you'll choose for yourself.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.