Credit cards: Foreign currency transaction charges explained — Here's how the mark-up fee is calculated

A line of flexible, short-term borrowing, credit cards assist with tracking expenses, simplify payments and offer valuable benefits from banks and lenders, besides helping build your credit score. However, they are also among the personal finance tools with the highest interest rates and have a slew of additional charges and fees attached.
Credit cards charges and fees include joining fee, annual fee, cash advance fee, overlimit charges, late payment charges, reward redemption fee, foreign currency mark-up fee and transaction charges, lounge access and concierge charges. For first-time users, it is especially important to do adequate research and compare various cards available to check for which is best suited for your needs, especially.
It is advisable to make a choice carefully rather than picking the first name you see. Compare at least three or four cards for factors such as annual fees, interest rates and rewards and perks. You must also take into account the other fine print before making a final choice. Ensure you grasp this information prior to applying for the card.
A foreign transaction fee is applied for use on credit cards when you conduct a retail transactions outside of India, when you complete an online transactions made in a foreign currency, when ATM cash withdrawals are made overseas, when transaction is made in India, but the point-of-service (POS) machine is linked to an overseas account e.g. duty-free shops, and any other transaction made in foreign currency.
Credit cards that are allowed for use in foreign countries are subject to extra fees known as the foreign currency mark-up fee. While this fee differs from card to card and among lenders, it usually ranges between 1-3% of the transaction amount.
According to Paisabazaar, for a $30 item bought using your foreign transaction enabled credit card, on the bank's end, the sum is converted into Indian rupees (as per the exchange rate on date of transaction) for calculation of fees. Assuming mark-up fee of 2% and that $1 is worth ₹90 at time of transaction, the calculation is as follows:
What happens in case of foreign transaction in currency other than US Dollar? In such cases, the transaction amount is converted into USD before the usual calculation process takes place. It is the total transaction value that will be reflected in your final credit card statement.
Notably, some exceptions do exist for this fee with premium credit cards and travel-focused credit cards.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.