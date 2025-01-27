Credit Cards: How can you maximise your seasonal rewards? Here are 8 smart ways

Besides being handy devices for transactions, credit cards offer very good opportunities to earn rewards, especially on occasions. Knowing how to make the most of your seasonal rewards is essential if you want to exploit these fully. Here we will know how to cash in on the benefits offered by credit cards on seasonal sales.

1. Understand your credit card’s reward programme One must understand the credit card's reward program fully before taking advantage of seasonal bonuses. While some cards offer flat rewards, others might offer better benefits in specific categories, such as entertainment, dining, grocery, or travel. In seasonal promotions, card companies might add extra rewards in categories that may be a good benefit if used effectively.

2. Keep an eye on seasonal promotions and offers In India, credit card companies regularly run seasonal incentives during holidays such as Diwali and New Year's, besides significant sales events like the Flipkart Big Billion Days or Amazon Great Indian Festival. Generally, such offers allow the cardholders to earn extra rewards in the form of discounts, rebates, or bonus points.

3. Maximise spending in reward categories Many credit cards have seasonal promotions in which you can earn more rewards in certain categories. For instance, you might get more points for dining, grocery shopping, and online retail purchases during the holiday season. If you are going to spend a lot of money in any of those areas, use your credit card to your advantage.

4. Combine offers with partner brands To give the holder extra rewards, many credit cards partner with certain businesses or stores. So if you purchase tickets for traveling using a particular site or visit a merchant in a partnership store, you are qualified to earn additional cash back or loyalty points on that specific transaction.

5. Pay attention to bonus categories Bonus categories are often added by issuers near holidays or other major shopping events. So if you dine, travel, or shop, you earn bonus rewards points or cashback. Be sure to focus attention on some areas of your spending during these events.

6. Use your credit card for big purchases Big-ticket purchases often give the opportunity for major rewards. The bigger your purchases, the bigger the incentives that come along with them-including vacation bookings, flight tickets, and holiday shopping. You'll get the biggest rewards by using your credit card during a promotion on these kinds of purchases.

7. Choose a card with multiple reward points per spend Consider applying for another credit card with higher points on each expenditure when your existing credit card has few rewards, especially when they announce holiday promotions. There are several credit cards offered to the masses, but it depends on categories of expenditure in order to earn higher rewards with grocery stores, dining, online shopping, or even fuel consumption.

8. Watch out for limited-time offers Many credit card companies also come up with short-term, time-specific offers and promotions during peak seasons. These can be more accelerated rewards for spends incurred in a given time period, bonus points, or free gifts. Be cautious about when to act fast and complete your transactions before the offer lasts.

In conclusion, being smart with spending, keeping watch on the offers, and making the right use of the cards for the right purchases are key to maximizing the seasonal rewards in your credit card.