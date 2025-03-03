Credit cards: How low mark-up fee can help you save big? An explainer

Credit card users can save considerable amount of money by opting for the card(s) which levy low forex conversion charges or mark-up fee

MintGenie Team
Published3 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Almost all credit cards charge what is known as conversion fee for converting currency from one to other

If you are planning to go abroad and rely on a credit card for your day-to-day expenses – be mindful of the fact that each credit card levies a small fee for the transactions incurred in a foreign currency. This fee is also known as a forex conversion fee.

This is a fee levied by a bank for converting foreign exchange from one to another. The fee could range between 1-4 percent on each transaction.

Typically, your total expense could be exorbitant when you travel overseas. For instance, when your total spend via credit card is 10 lakh then 5 percent on this sum is 50,000.

Now imagine your forex conversion fee falls to 2.5 percent. All of a sudden, your expenditure in the form of forex conversion fee falls to 25,000. So the amount of forex conversion fee makes a big difference.

What is the forex conversion fee?

It is a fee charged for changing currency from one to another. This is also known as foreign transaction fee. For instance, ICICI Bank's credit card charges 3.5 percent markup fee + GST.

Do all banks charge the same conversion fee?

No, different banks and credit card companies have different rules pertaining to foreign exchange conversion. This could be anywhere between 0-5 percent per transaction.

Can there be no zero conversion fee?

There could be a one-off credit card which does not charge any forex conversion fee. For instance, RBL Bank has a zero conversion fee on World Safari Credit Card.

What difference would the zero conversion fee make?

Credit cards which do not charge any conversion fee can help you save a considerable amount of money. As mentioned above, a total transaction of 10 can lead to levy of 40,000 to 50,000 depending on the foreign conversion fee.

When the card does not charge anything in the form of this fee – you stand to save this money.

Which are the prominent credit cards and how much is their conversion fee?

These are some of the prominent credit cards that levy a forex conversion fee.

>> HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card charges 2 percent of forex conversion fee.

>> Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card levies 2 percent fee.

>> HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card levies 3.5 percent conversion fee.

>> ICICI Bank Credit Cards, as highlighted above, charge a 3.5 percent conversion fee.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

 

 

