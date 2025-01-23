Are you looking for a credit card and decided to opt for an SBI Card? If you have got an approval from the card issuer, the card will be sent to you through mail at your address.

And in case you have already received the SBI card, which is blocked for security reasons, you must first of all get it activated on the SBI card website.

Here we share a step-by-step guide to help you do that. Additionally, if you want to register your SBI card on the website, you may like to follow the steps given towards the end of this article.

These are the steps one should follow to get your SBI card activated.

Activating SBI card: Key steps to follow 1. First of all, you need to visit SBIcard.com

2. On the website, you have to click on the log-in button.

3. Here you need to enter the user ID and password in order to log in.

4. After you do the login, you have to click on 'Request card activation'.

5. If you have more than one credit card, you must choose the credit card that you want to activate, and then it will be activated.

Registering card on the portal Meanwhile, if you are looking to register your SBI credit card on the SBI website, the process is somewhat similar, albeit not the same. Here we give a step-by-step guide to help you do it.

To register SBI card on the website, follow these steps 1. First of all, you have to visit sbicard.com.

2. As you enter the portal, you have to click ‘Register now’.

3. A window will open where you are meant to enter the card number, CVV, date of birth and then you have to click on ‘proceed’.

4. Finally, you are supposed to authenticate your details by entering the OTP (one time password) which is sent on the mobile number which is registered with the card.