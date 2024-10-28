Credit cards: How to use them smartly without going overboard? 8 key tips

The festive season is a time for celebration, joy, and togetherness. It's a time to shower loved ones with gifts, decorate your home, and indulge in delicious food. However, it's also a time when it's easy to overspend. Therefore, before you go trigger happy with your credit card spends, remember to do it prudently. The smart way to spend during the festive season is to create a budget as per the affordability.
Most importantly, remember that the true spirit of the festive season lies in the joy of spending time with loved ones, not in the amount of money you spend. By celebrating mindfully and responsibly, you can create lasting memories without compromising your financial well-being.
Sanjeev Moghe - President & Head - Cards and Payments, Axis Bank
