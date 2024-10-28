Credit cards: How to use them smartly without going overboard? 8 key tips

The festive season is a time for celebration, joy, and togetherness. It's a time to shower loved ones with gifts, decorate your home, and indulge in delicious food. However, it's also a time when it's easy to overspend. Therefore, before you go trigger happy with your credit card spends, remember to do it prudently. The smart way to spend during the festive season is to create a budget as per the affordability.