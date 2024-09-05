Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Credit cards: Interest-free period, perils of paying minimum due — 6 key things to know before getting your first one

    Regardless of circumstances, one should not exceed the credit card limit even by a whisker. Here are the basics one should know before using a credit card.

    MintGenie Team
    Published5 Sep 2024, 06:17 PM IST
    Credit Cards: To maintain a good credit score, always keep your bill around 30 per cent of the overall credit limit.
    Credit Cards: To maintain a good credit score, always keep your bill around 30 per cent of the overall credit limit.

    Possessing a credit card is not only uncommon but somewhat close to financial necessity in current times. However, before you procure a credit card, be mindful of a number of thumb rules; for instance, the unpaid dues accrue a very high rate of interest — sometimes as high as 3-4 per cent per month or 36-48 per cent per annum.

    Also, keep your bill around 30 per cent of the overall credit limit to maintain a good credit score. Here, we share the key features of credit card that every new card user should be aware of.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply
    Also Read | Travelling abroad? Here are 3 zero-forex credit cards you can get for free

    Six key things to know about credit cards:

    I. Credit limit: Every credit card has a set limit. Make sure you don’t overstep the limit. For instance, if your credit card has a limit of 5 lakh then you need to keep the outstanding bills under this limit only.

    II. Credit card utilisation ratio: The ratio of usage of credit card to its total limit is known as the credit card utilisation ratio. This ratio should be kept under 30 per cent. For instance, if your credit card limit is 10 lakh, try not to spend more than 3 lakh on the card.

    III. Credit score: The clearing of credit card bills and your credit score are directly proportional to each other. So, when you pay your bills on time, your credit score improves, which leads to a higher credit limit for your card.

    For instance, if your credit card limit is 5 lakh and you continue to pay bills on time, the chances are that your credit limit will be raised further to, say, 7.5 lakh.

    IV. Interest-free period: When you buy something with your credit card, you get an interest-free period of 45 days. But once this period lapses, interest starts to accrue.

    Also Read | Centre likely to increase corpus of interest-free loans to states

    V. Minimum due versus total due: When you receive the credit card bill payment, you have two choices: pay the minimum due or clear the bill. It is always recommended to clear the dues instead of paying the minimum due only. When you pay the minimum due, you accrue interest on it.

    VI. Cash withdrawal: Although credit cards enable users to withdraw cash, this is a practice best avoided. The interest levied on credit card cash withdrawal is typically exorbitant, so it is not rational.

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:5 Sep 2024, 06:17 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit cards: Interest-free period, perils of paying minimum due — 6 key things to know before getting your first one
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue