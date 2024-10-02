Credit cards: List of 8 bank cards with the best cashback offers. Check details here

If you are planning to apply for a credit card, and are keenly looking for one with good cashback offers, then be aware that there are many such options – some of which we have compiled here.

Here, we list the credit cards offered by top banks, e.g., HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and others, that offer higher cashback offers. It is vital to note that the cashback options differ for online and offline merchants. One should also see the time it takes to transfer the cashback amount to their credit account.

Few popular credit cards offering cashback offers SBI Cashback card: This card offers 5 per cent cashback on online spending without any merchant restriction and 1 per cent cashback on offline spending.

Card cashback will be auto-credited to your SBI card account within two working days of your next statement generation.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This credit card by ICICI Bank pays back every time you use it. You can earn reward points equivalent to Re 1 (automatically credited as Amazon Pay Balance).

Standard Chartered cash back credit card: This credit card offers 5 percent cashback on fuel, phone bills, and utility bills. It also offers 5 percent cashback at supermarkets and 3X rewards on all other expenses. It also offers 15 percent cashback on Ola cab bookings.

HDFC Bank money-back credit card: This credit card offers 10X cash points on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore, and Swiggy.

The card also offers two cash points per ₹150 spent on other spending (excluding EMI, fuel, wallet loads/prepaid card loads, and voucher purchases).

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Prosperity Cashback credit card offers welcome cashback of ₹250 on spends of ₹2,500 in the first 30 days of card set up. The card also offers up to 5 percent cashback on movie ticket bookings and grocery shopping.

Axis Bank ACE credit card: The ACE credit card offers 5 percent cashback on bill payments on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay. There is a 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola and 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

Citi Cashback credit card: The Citi Cashback credit card offers 5 percent cashback on movie ticket purchases, as well as on all telephone and utility bill payments.