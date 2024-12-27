Short-term finance options have increased in popularity in the fast-paced world of today. Credit cards and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services are among the most popular options. Let's examine the main distinctions between these two choices so that you may make well-informed decisions regarding your financial requirements.
Financial companies issue credit cards, which allow consumers to pay for purchases up to some limit. With time, the cardholders can clear the amount with interest in most cases on the residual balance. Credit cards have several advantages apart from being convenient, such as offering travel insurance, purchase protection, and rewards programs.
It is known as Buy Now, Pay Later or BNPL and gives the customer the facility of spreading the cost over a specific period of time; often in instalments, while working like a mini-loan to facilitate the process of making a weekly or monthly payment in place of a conventional credit card.
Your choice depends on your needs and spending habits. Consider these guidelines:
In conclusion, both credit cards and BNPL services have advantages and disadvantages. Credit cards have plenty of advantages and flexibility to be used but improper usage can lead to high-interest debt. BNPL services are attractive to make small interest-free purchases. Ultimately, it's up to your financial status, spending patterns, and the type of purchase you make that determines which one you'll need.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.