Do you really need a credit card advisor? Here’s when the fee may be worth it

Getting the right credit card used to mean comparing annual fees, reward rates and perhaps lounge access. For a growing number of cardholders, it now involves something closer to portfolio management.
Which cards should you hold? Which one should pay for groceries, insurance, utilities or a large purchase? Should reward points be converted into airline miles or hotel points, or simply pay the credit card bill? When a card gets devalued, what should replace it? And when it is finally time to travel, which redemption gives the highest value?