Credit cards serve as valuable tools in effectively managing money, says Rakshit Agarwal of Rupicard
Secured credit cards cater to the needs of young Indian borrowers by offering low entry barriers, flexible credit limits, and competitive interest rates to help build a positive credit history responsibly and establish a secure financial future.
By promoting responsible lending practices and enhancing credit risk management, secured credit cards contribute to a healthier financial ecosystem, says Rakshit Agarwal, Co-founder, Rupicard.
