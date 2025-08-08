Credit Cards: THESE 5 cards provide good movie experience to movie buffs

From Aurum to Axis My Zone, we list out five popular credit card which provide discounts and/or cashbacks on booking of movie tickets

MintGenie Team
Published8 Aug 2025, 10:22 AM IST
SBI Card Elite offers free movie tickets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 in a year.
SBI Card Elite offers free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 in a year.

If you are a credit card user and movie buff at the same time, it is advisable to apply for a card that offers discounts and cashback on movie tickets. Some of those cards give a discount on movie tickets, while others provide a complimentary second ticket upon booking of the first one.

Here, we list out some of the credit cards which offers discounts on movie bookings

5 credit cards for a good movie experience

I. SBI Card Elite: The card offers free movie tickets worth 6,000 every year. The transaction is valid for at least two tickets per booking per month. The card provides a maximum discount of 250 per ticket for two tickets only. A convenience fee would be chargeable.

II. Aurum credit card: On payment of the joining fee ( 10K), this card provides 40,000 AURUM Reward Points (ARP) equivalent to 10,000.

This card provides four movie tickets worth 1,000 every month on Book My Show. There are two free tickets applicable per booking. There is a maximum discount of 500 per booking, subject to a minimum gap of 24 hours between two bookings.

Also Read | 5 best lifetime free credit cards in India with no annual fees

III. Axis My Zone credit card: This card by Axis Bank offers 100 percent discount on your second movie ticket which is booked via District app using this card. Cardholders are entitled to receive upto 200 off per month for which one must apply AXIS200 as coupon code. Meanwhile, no reward points are earned on movie transactions

IV. HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: This credit card by HDFC Bank offers 'buy 1 get 1 Free' on movie and non-movie weekend tickets via BookMyShow. It also provides 1,500 worth Marriott, Decathlon and more vouchers on quarterly spends of 1.5 lakh.

It also provides complimentary airport lounge access every calendar quarter worldwide. The card provides four reward points for every 150 spent.

Also Read | THESE travel credit cards offer discounts and cashbacks to frequent travellers

V. IndusInd Legend Credit Card: This card provides complimentary movie tickets once a month. There is one reward point for every 100 spent on weekdays, two reward points for every 100 spent on weekends and 3,000 bonus reward points on spending 5 lakh or more in a year.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Cards: THESE 5 cards provide good movie experience to movie buffs
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.