Credit Cards: THESE 5 cards provide good movie experience to movie buffs

If you are a credit card user and movie buff at the same time, it is advisable to apply for a card that offers discounts and cashback on movie tickets. Some of those cards give a discount on movie tickets, while others provide a complimentary second ticket upon booking of the first one.

Here, we list out some of the credit cards which offers discounts on movie bookings

5 credit cards for a good movie experience I. SBI Card Elite: The card offers free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. The transaction is valid for at least two tickets per booking per month. The card provides a maximum discount of ₹250 per ticket for two tickets only. A convenience fee would be chargeable.

II. Aurum credit card: On payment of the joining fee ( ₹10K), this card provides 40,000 AURUM Reward Points (ARP) equivalent to ₹10,000.

This card provides four movie tickets worth ₹1,000 every month on Book My Show. There are two free tickets applicable per booking. There is a maximum discount of ₹500 per booking, subject to a minimum gap of 24 hours between two bookings.

III. Axis My Zone credit card: This card by Axis Bank offers 100 percent discount on your second movie ticket which is booked via District app using this card. Cardholders are entitled to receive upto ₹200 off per month for which one must apply AXIS200 as coupon code. Meanwhile, no reward points are earned on movie transactions

IV. HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: This credit card by HDFC Bank offers 'buy 1 get 1 Free' on movie and non-movie weekend tickets via BookMyShow. It also provides ₹1,500 worth Marriott, Decathlon and more vouchers on quarterly spends of ₹1.5 lakh.

It also provides complimentary airport lounge access every calendar quarter worldwide. The card provides four reward points for every ₹150 spent.

V. IndusInd Legend Credit Card: This card provides complimentary movie tickets once a month. There is one reward point for every ₹100 spent on weekdays, two reward points for every ₹100 spent on weekends and 3,000 bonus reward points on spending ₹5 lakh or more in a year.