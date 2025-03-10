Before you subscribe to a credit card, it is vital to understand its key features. Some cards are considered good for shoppers, while others could be ideal for movie goers. There are some credit cards that align with the needs of travellers while some cater to those who prefer to go to fine dining restaurants often.

Therefore, before subscribing to a credit card, it is important to understand its key features. Here we list out some of the top five lifestyle cards offered by top banks including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

5 famous lifestyle credit cards I. HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card: This credit card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato. Additionally, there is 1 per cent cashback on other spends.

Cardholders are also entitled to receive ₹1,000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹1,00,000 and above in each quarter. This card comes with an option to convert your big spends into EMI after purchase, mentions the bank website.

II. Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card: This card gives instant savings of upto 15 percent on flights and hotels via Goibibo and MakeMyTrip. There is 10 percent off on orders via Swiggy and Amazon Fresh. Additionally, there is 10 percent off upto ₹1,000 on Tira.

This card's annual fees of ₹1,500 is reversed on achieving spends of ₹5 lakh in the previous card anniversary year.

III. HDFC Bank Regalia First Credit Card: This card offers a range of features which include complimentary Swiggy One and MMT Black Gold membership as Welcome benefits.

The cardholders are also entitled to receive ₹1,500 worth vouchers on quarterly spends of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹5,000 worth flight vouchers on annual spends of ₹5 lakh and an additional voucher of ₹5,000 on spends of ₹7.5 lakh.

The card holders are offered 5X reward points on spends at Marks & Spencer, Myntra, Nykaa & Reliance Digital.

IV. Kotak Bank PVR Platinum Credit Card: This card entitles card users to get 2 free PVR movie tickets every month when you spend ₹10,000 and above in a monthly billing cycle. Card users can shop anywhere in India using your PVR Kotak Credit Card to get free PVR movie tickets which are available for any time, any day and any show.

Additionally, card users get 15 per cent cashback on food and beverages at PVR and 5 per cent cashback on movie tickets at PVR Box Office. There is no joining fee for the first year.

V. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card by HDFC Bank offers a slew of features which include complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT BLACK. The card users are entitled to receive complimentary vouchers of Ola cabs, cult.fit Live, BookMyShow, TataCliQ on spends of over ₹80,000 every month.

There are also 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent and up to 10X reward points via SmartBuy and 2X on weekend dining. The card users are also given complimentary golf games across the finest courses in the world (upto six in a quarter).

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)