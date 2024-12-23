Credit cards: Before you opt for a credit card you are supposed to compare different cards offered by the banks

Are you planning to apply for a credit card and confused as to which one to opt for? Well, this is a problem faced by most of the new credit card users who face a dilemma as to which one could be better than the rest.

Let's learn about the premium credit cards offered by different banks and their key features

Key features of premium credit cards: I. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card This card offers a number of features catering to those who love to indulge themselves in luxury such as unlimited This card offers a number of features catering to those who love to indulge themselves in luxury such as unlimited airport lounge access , 6 golf games every quarter across the finest courses in the world, membership of Club Marriott, Amazon Prime, and others.

These are some of the key features offered by this credit card:

A. Unlimited Airport Lounge Access

B. Six complimentary Golf games every quarter across the finest courses in the world

C. Complimentary Annual memberships of Club Marriott, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One as Welcome Benefit

D. 10,000 Bonus Reward Points on spends of ₹ 4 lakh every calendar quarter

E. 2X Reward Points on Weekend Dining

F. 5 Reward Points for every ₹ 150 spent

II. ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card These are the key features of ICICI Bank's Platinum Chip Credit Card:

A. Joining Fee is zero.

B. Annual fee from second year onwards is zero.

C. The supplementary card fee is also zero.

D. Overdue interest on extended credit and cash advances is 3.40 per month (40.80 per cent annualised).

E. You can avail this card if you are more than 21 years old.

III. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card These are some of the features of Axis Bank's Reserve Credit Card

A. It offers Club ITC Culinaire membership that offers 50 percent savings at all day dining restaurants

B With Accorplus, one stands to receive one night complimentary stay across Asia Pacific region, and 50 percent off on dining.

C. It also offers handcrafted club Marriott Asia Pacific membership that entails 20 percent off on food and beverage

D. It also offers exclusive offers at international and domestic Oberoi and Trident hotels.

IV. SBI Card Prime These are the key features of SBI Card Prime:

A. It offers welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000 from Bata/Hush Puppies, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion, Shoppers Stop and Yatra.com

B. It also offers 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies.

C. It also offers Pizza Hut e-Voucher worth ₹1,000 on achieving spends of ₹50,000 in a calendar quarter

D. Waiver of Renewal Fee on annual spends of ₹3 Lakhs

E. e-gift Voucher worth Rs. 7,000 from Yatra.com/Pantaloons on achieving annual spends of Rs. 5 Lakhs

F. Four complimentary visits per calendar year to International Priority Pass Lounges, outside India (with a cap of maximum two visits per quarter) and 8 complimentary visits per calendar year to Domestic Lounges in India (maximum two visits per quarter).

V. Kotak Mahindra League Platinum Card This card offers 8 reward points on spends against every ₹150 spent, 5,000 reward points on joining, and fuel surcharge waivers.

These are some of the key features of Kotak Mahindra League Platinum Card::

A. This card lets you enjoy 8 reward points on spends done against every ₹150 spent.

B. You stand to get 5,000 reward points worth ₹500 on joining.

C. It also offers fuel surcharge waivers upto ₹3,500 annually.

D. It also offers railway surcharge waivers upto ₹500 annually.

VI. Yes Bank Elite+ Credit Card This card gives international lounge access, accelerated rewards on spends and movie benefits, among others

These are some of the key benefits of Yes Bank Elite+ credit card:

A. 25% discount on movie tickets booked on makemytrip2.

B. Contactless transactions with NFC-enabled technology

C. Insurance cover of up to ₹50,000 against accidental damage for 6 months for mobile and electronic purchases online.

D. Preferential foreign currency mark up of 2.75 percent.