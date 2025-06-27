Credit Cards: THESE cards do not charge any annual fee. Check the list

Credit Cards: Getting approval for a credit card is as easy as it seems. However, some of these cards charge a high annual fee, thus counterbalancing the benefits it offers. It is, therefore, advisable to subscribe to a card that does not charge an annual fee at all, especially if your usage is small or sporadic.

Here, we list out some credit cards which do not charge any annual fee. These include the cards offered by IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Although the offers made by these cards are very basic, the fact that they do not charge an annual fee at all compensates for the bare minimum services they provide.

Credit cards with zero annual fee IDFC FIRST Classic Credit Card: This credit card does not charge any annual fee. It offers a ₹500 gift voucher from your favourite brand and up to ₹1,000 cashback on first EMI.

This card also gives 25 percent off on movie tickets and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver along over 300 plus merchant offers.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This credit card also does not charge any annual fee and offers non expiring rewards. It offers unlimited earnings, gives surcharge waiver on fuel purchases.

There are 5 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a prime member and 3 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a non-Prime member.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) Prime: This credit card does not charge any fee. It allows cardholders to earn 500 reward points on spending ₹5,000 within 60 days of card issuance. The prime card is issued against FD of ₹15,000 or more without any income proof.

Aside from this, it offers 2 reward points per ₹100 spent on all other categories. You can convert purchases of over ₹2,500 on your card into smart EMIs of 6 to 48 months.

Axis Bank neo credit card: This card has zero annual fee only in the first year but second year onwards, it charges ₹250. You can get ₹120 off on food delivery with your Neo credit card.

You can get 5 percent off on mobile recharges/ broadband payment/DTH recharge done through Paytm. The card also offers up to 15 percent discount at partner restaurants in India up to ₹500 (minimum order value is ₹2,500).

