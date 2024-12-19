A number of credit cards give subscription to OTT platforms or discount on movie tickets. These include Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card, HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Card & American Express Platinum Card

If you are a movie freak or love watching docuseries on OTT – it is recommended to explore a credit card which offers complimentary membership of OTT platforms such as SONY LIV, Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime.

Notably, one should have a good credit profile such as a high CIBIL score and a stable income in order to become eligible for a credit card.

Here we list out some of the top credit cards which give complimentary memberships or benefits.

Credit cards offering premium membership of OTT platforms: I. Axis Bank My Zone credit card

This card offers a complimentary Sony LIV premium annual subscription. Besides this, it also offers 100 percent discount on second movie tickets at Paytm movies. It also gives flat ₹120 off on food delivery at Swiggy with My Zone credit card. One also becomes entitled to receive one complimentary lounge access per calendar quarter.

II: HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege credit card

This credit card offers one free ticket on movie and non-movie weekend tickets when booked via Book My Show. Apart from this, the card also offers four reward points per Rs. 150 on retail spends, 20 reward points on every Rs. 150 spent on Swiggy and Zomato and up to 40 reward points on every ₹150 spent on SmartBuy.

III. American Express Platinum card

This card offers a subscription to Disney Hotstar, Discovery+. Besides this, the card offers 40+ complimentary subscriptions and offers by Times Ace Prime. The card also offers 12-month complimentary Zomato Gold Membership.

IV: Axis IOCL RuPay credit card

This card offers a 10 percent instant discount on movie ticket booked via BookMyshow website.

V: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

This card enables Amazon Prime members to earn 5 per cent back on purchases carried out on Amazon India