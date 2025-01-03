If you are looking for a credit card and do not want to cough up a large sum towards the annual fee, you may consider applying for SBI Card Unnati. The annual fee for the card is ₹499, which is waived off for the first four years.

Additionally, this card offers a range of reward points, milestone rewards, fuel surcharge waiver and other features. Here we list out the key features of this credit card.

SBI Card Unnati: Key features explained I. Reward points: The card offers you one reward point per ₹100 spent. You can use your credit card reward points to redeem against a wide array of gifts given in the catalogue.

However, what are not included in the rewards points programme are cash advance, balance transfer, encash flexipay and fuel transactions.

II. Milestone rewards: You stand to receive ₹500 cashback within 15 days of achieving annual spends of ₹50,000 or more.

III. Fuel surcharge: The card holder stands to get 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver for each transaction between ₹500 and ₹3,000.

IV. Fixed deposit at SBI: The card is issued with a lien on cardholder’s fixed deposit with SBI of ₹25,000 or more.

V. Accepted globally: One can use this card in over 24 million outlets across the globe, including 3,25,000 outlets in India. One can use this card to make payments at any outlet that accepts Visa or MasterCard.

VI. Add-on cards: You are eligible to procure add-on cards for your family members.

VII. Balance transfer on EMI: The cardholders can save money while paying their credit card dues. You can simply transfer the outstanding balance of other bank's credit cards to this card and avail the benefit of lower rate of interest by repaying the debt in monthly instalments.