Credit Cards: Top 4 lifestyle cards that you may want to consider

If you are looking for a credit card which not only meets your shopping needs while enabling you meet a healthy lifestyle at the same time, then you may want to explore one of the lifestyle credit card options given by SBI Card.

A lifestyle credit card is meant to meet a cardholder's spending habits while offering premium lifestyle benefits across multiple categories such as shopping, dining, entertainment, among others.

These cards offer exclusive privileges, higher reward points, and other perks such as lounge access, discounts, concierge services, and more.

Best lifestyle credit cards by SBI Cards in 2025 I. SBI Card Elite These are some of the key features of SBI Card Elite

i) Welcome e- Gift Voucher worth Rs. 5,000

ii) You can choose from an array of travel and lifestyle brands : Yatra, Hush Puppies/Bata, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion and Shoppers Stop

iii) You can get free Movie Tickets worth Rs. 6,000 every year. These transaction are valid for at least 2 tickets per booking per month. Maximum discount is Rs. 250 per ticket for two tickets only. Convenience Fee would be chargeable

iv) You can earn up to 50,000 Bonus Reward Points worth Rs. 12,500/ year.

v) You can earn 10,000 bonus Reward Points on achieving annual spends of Rs. 3 lakhs and 4 lakhs.

vi) You can get 5X Reward Points on Dining, Departmental stores and Grocery Spends

II. SBI Card Pulse The key features of SBI Card Pulse are as follows:

i) You can get a Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch worth Rs. 5,999 on payment of joining fee.

ii) You can enjoy 1 year complimentary FITPASS PRO Membership, to be received every year, on card renewal

iii) You can enjoy 1 year complimentary Netmeds First Membership, to be received every year, on card renewal

iv) You can enjoy 10 Reward Points per Rs. 100 spent on Chemist, Pharmacy, Sports, Dining and Movies spends

v) You can earn 2 Reward Points per Rs.100 spent on all your other spends

vi) You can get waiver of Renewal Fee on annual spends of ₹2 Lakhs.

vii) You can get ₹1500 E-Voucher on achieving annual retails spends of ₹4 Lakhs

viii) There is a complimentary eight domestic Lounge visits (Restricted to 2 per quarter).

III. Doctor's SBI Card (in association with IMA) The key features of SBI Card Pulse are as follows:

1. Professional Indemnity Insurance cover of Rs. 20 Lakhs

2. e-Gift Voucher worth Rs. 1,500 on joining

3. 5X Reward Points on Medical Supplies, Travel Bookings, International Spends and Doctors' Day

4. e-Gift Voucher worth Rs. 5,000 on annual spends of Rs. 5 Lakhs

IV. SBI Card ELITE Advantage The key features of SBI Card Pulse are as follows:

1. Welcome e-Gift Voucher worth Rs. 5,000 on joining

2. Get free movie tickets worth Rs. 6,000 every year

3. Earn upto 50,000 Bonus Reward Points worth Rs. 12,500/year