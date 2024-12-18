Credit cards: Top 5 cards for couples for dining and travel perks

If you are a travel freak, or are fond of eating out – it is recommended to explore credit cards that synchronise with your indulgences. There are some cards, for instance, which not only give reward points when you make payments at the partner restaurants, but also give discounts and complimentary benefits to go with it.

Here, we list out some of the top credit cards which users can explore to make the most of their dining and travel experiences. Thanks to the benefits they offer, they are also popular among the young couples, especially the ones who consider the world as their oyster.

5 best credit cards for dining and travel I. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card These are some of the key features of HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card:

Foreign currency markup: The HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card offers foreign currency markup on international spends at a competitive rate of 2 percent.

24/7 concierge services: Whether it is booking tickets, making reservations, or seeking travel assistance, the concierge services offer a dash of luxury to your travel experience.

Lounge access in India: You can travel in comfort with 12 complimentary airport lounge access within India, covering both domestic and international terminals.

Priority Pass: With the Priority Pass membership, you and your add-on member can enjoy up to six complimentary lounge accesses per calendar year outside India.

Flight tickets: One can earn considerable rewards including ₹5,000 worth of flight vouchers when you spend ₹5 lakh in an anniversary year, with an additional ₹5,000 worth of vouchers for spending ₹7.5 lakh.

II. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card This ICICI Bank’s credit card offers the following benefits:

Lounge access: Two complimentary international airport lounge visits per year.

Airport lounge in India: Four complimentary accesses per quarter at select airport lounges in India.

Golf: Card holders are entitled to four complimentary rounds of golf every month based on the eligible spends

III. Axis Bank Titanium Smart Traveler Credit Card These are some of the key benefits of this credit card offered by Axis Bank:

EMIs: You can convert your large purchases into EMIs.

Discount: You are eligible to claim a 15 percent discount at partner restaurants.

Fuel surcharge waiver: 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions in India with an Axis Bank Titanium Credit Card.

IV. SBI Card ELITE These are some of the benefits of SBI Card:

Lounge access: Complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year, outside India (maximum two visits per quarter).

It also gives access to two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India.

There is also the lowest foreign currency mark-up charge of 1.99 per cent on international usage.

V. RBL Bank World Safari Credit Card: RBL Bank World Safari Credit Card has the following features:

Mark-up fee: It has 0 percent international mark-up fee on the card usage whereas other major cards charge 2-3 percent on each transaction.

Lounge access: The card holder also enjoys two complimentary lounge visits every calendar quarter at major domestic and international terminals across India.

International airports: As a part of the priority pass membership, you get 2 complimentary lounge visits outside India in a calendar year.

Golf: The card also provides easy access to premier golf courses across India.

(The list is indicative and not exhaustive)