If you are an avid user of credit card for the purpose of online shopping then cashback is something you would invariably look for. Cashbacks not only help you save some bucks but also enable you to maximise the power of spending. The shopaholic in you would be curious to know which credit cards are the best for online shopping for their cashback offers.

Here we share a list of some top credit cards which offer cashback on online shopping.

Top cashback credit cards for online shopping Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card This credit card offers welcome benefits worth ₹600. There are unlimited cashbacks from Flipkart and many more. The joining fee is ₹500 and so is the annual fee. The card also offers flat 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends.

SimplyClick SBI Card This credit card offers 5X reward points on online spends. There are 10X reward points on online spends with exclusive partners. You can also earn 5X reward points on all other online spends.

SimplyClick Advantage SBI Card This credit card offers 5X reward points on online spends. There is an Amazon.in gift card worth ₹500 on joining. The card also offers 10X reward points on online spends with exclusive partners. There are e-vouchers worth ₹2,000 on annual online spends of ₹one lakh and ₹2 lakh each.

HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card This credit card offers 10X cashpoints when you shop at BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore & Swiggy. You are also entitled to 5X cashpoints on EMI transactions at merchant locations. The cardholders also earn 2 cashpoints for every ₹150 spent on other expenses, excluding fuel, wallet loads, prepaid card loads, and voucher purchases.

ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card This credit card offers two reward points per ₹100 spent, except fuel. There is a zero joining and annual fees.

Kotak Mahindra Bank This credit card enables users to earn two reward points for every ₹100 spent online. The card holders also get ₹750 cashback on crossing ₹75,000 spends every year. There is an annual fee waiver on retail spends of ₹50,000 in the previous anniversary year.

Kotak's Mojo Platinum Credit Card This credit card offers unlimited 2.5 Mojo points for every Rs. 100 on online spends and 1 Mojo point for every Rs. 100 on other spends. The card holders are also entitled to earn 2500 Mojo points every quarter on spends of ₹75,000.