Credit cards: Turned away from an airport lounge? Find 7 key reasons responsible for it

It may be quite disappointing for credit card users to reach the airport terminal only to be turned away at the last minute. Sometimes, it is the wrong terminal while on other occasions, you have run out of maximum limits. There could be an occasion that the facility was meant for primary card holders and the add-on customer was trying to use it.

Here we compile an exhaustive list of all the reasons for which credit card is not accepted at the airport lounge.

These are the 8 key reasons: 1. Card eligibility mismatch: Not all variants of a credit card provide lounge access. For instance, entry-level cards from the same bank may not offer the benefit, while premium versions do. The cardholder sometimes believes that they have access without checking whether their variant is eligible or not.

2. Card not linked with lounge network: Most banks partner with a specific network of lounges. If the lounge operates under a different network, entry will be denied.

3. Limits got exhausted: Several credit cards offer limited complimentary lounge visits per quarter or year. Once those visits are used, follow up entries are charged. For example, HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card gives 12 complimentary access to airport lounges in the entire year, while ICICI Bank Sapphiro Visa Credit Card gives up to four complimentary airport lounge visits per quarter at Indian airports.

4. Domestic versus international lounge access: Some cards only allow access to domestic lounges and not international lounges — or vice versa.

5. Card not swiped at the right terminal: Certain cards only allow lounge access at specific airports or specific terminals (Domestic or International).

6. Wrong lounge partner: Some cards only offer lounge access through Visa/Platinum programs or Mastercard Lounge Program — not both.

7. Non-Primary card holder: Lounge access is typically only granted to primary cardholders, not to add-on cardholders unless explicitly mentioned.

How to avoid lounge refusal? I. Check the card variant's eligibility before you plan your travel.

II. Make sure you have some free visits left in your account.

IIII. It is recommended to keep your credit card active.