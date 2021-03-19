Credit cards vs short term loan: Which one can be a good bet?

Anuj Kacker, co-founder MoneyTap said that credit cards can be dangerous sometimes, especially if you fail to repay your bill on time or you only pay the minimum amount, which leads the unpaid amount to be transferred to the next month along with a huge rate of interest. Apart from this, there is also a risk of credit card fraud and theft. On the other hand, when it comes to short term personal loans, you can get higher borrowing limits than a credit card. "But there’s a catch. Interest rates on these loans are low only if you have maintained a good credit score. There are other drawbacks, too, such as prepayment penalties, and the fact that you will eventually pay almost double the amount of loan taken, in the form of interests," he said.

