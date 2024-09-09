Credit Cards: Want to know which card suits you the most? Look out for 4 key factors

If you are planning to apply for a credit card, then make sure that you opt for the right one. Procuring a credit card is obviously not a big deal for a salaried individual, but remember that not choosing the right credit card could have more repercussions than one can imagine.

There are numerous factors that one should consider before opting for the right credit card. These include interest rate, initial fee charges, annual charges and the reward points.

Get Quick Cash in just Minutes! Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate Instant Apply

For instance, the rate of interest calculated by what is known as the APR (annual percentage rate) determines the cost of borrowing on credit cards. Besides, using a credit card often can help you earn some reward points which can be redeemed later, thus helping you bring the total cost down.

Here we explain all these factors one by one to help you make a well-informed decision on opting for one credit card over another.

These factors include the following: I. Interest rates: Although credit cards offer interest-free periods for anywhere between 45-55 days, they charge an interest on unpaid due. Higher the rate of interest, higher the financial burden at a later stage in case the situation goes haywire.

The interest cost can be computed by ascertaining the APR which stands for annual percentage rate. It refers to the annual interest rate that you will pay on outstanding balance.

It can be calculated by using the following formula:

APR = ((Interest + Fees / Loan amount) / Number of days in loan term)) x 365 x 100

A good APR is usually lower than the average prevailing market rate, which can vary depending on overall market conditions and creditworthiness. An APR that ranges between 10 per cent and 15 percent is supposed to be good.

II. Fees: Most credit cards levy an annual or joining fees. But there are some which waive off the fees. These annual fees can be a recurrent expense and it is an important factor to consider before deciding to get a new credit card.

The annual fee could be somewhere around ₹500. Some banks, meanwhile, give an offer of waiving off the fee when your annual spend crosses a certain threshold say ₹50,000 before the annual renewal date.

At the same time, some banks do not charge any joining and annual fees. So, the card that charges you low or no fees obviously makes more money sense.

III. Reward points: On every purchase, the card user is entitled to the reward points. These reward points can be redeemed at a later stage. This is another key decision to make before opting for a credit card.

For instance, when you spend ₹150 on a credit card, you stand to earn 4 or 5 reward points which can be later used to book flight tickets and hotels. A number of international credit cards also enable you to get access to a number of airport lounges.

So, being able to earn a large number of reward points is another factor that may work in your favour.

IV. Credit score: A good credit card is issued on the basis of your good credit score. And clearing your credit card bills on time is imperative to maintain a good credit score.