Credit cards: What are the different types of offers that banks give to woo new customers?

Credit card companies typically employ a number of marketing strategies or offers to woo new customers. These strategies or offers are aimed to highlight the benefits of their credit cards, target specific demographics, and create a sense of exclusivity. For instance, most of them offer cashbacks, reward points, extra points at some merchants and zero fee when users spend beyond a point.

These are 7 types of offers which credit card providers give: 1. Sign up bonuses: The credit card companies such as banks usually offer large sign-up bonuses (such as cash back, airline miles, or points) after spending a certain amount within the first few months.

For instance, Kotak 811 credit card offers 500 bonus reward points on spending ₹5,000 within 45 days of card set up.

2. Personalized offers: They also leverage customer data to offer tailored rewards programs (e.g., travel, dining, or shopping).

3. Partnerships and co-branded Cards: They also collaborate with airlines, hotels, retailers, and other brands to create co-branded cards with exclusive benefits. They also do marketing by highlighting perks such as free checked bags, priority boarding, or hotel upgrades for loyalty program members.

4. Cashback and rewards programs: Another marketing technique is to promote cashback offers, flexible reward redemption options, and category-specific rewards (e.g., higher cashback on groceries or dining).

For instance, HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Card offers cashpoints on some merchants such as BigBasket, Swiggy and Uber.

5. Exclusive perks: The credit card companies also promote their credit cards by advertising premium benefits such as airport lounge access, travel insurance, purchase protection, or concierge services for higher-tier cards. They often emphasise access to exclusive events or experiences for cardholders.

6. Zero-Fee offers: They also do the marketing of introductory benefits like no annual fees for the first year or no foreign transaction fees for international travelers, offering 0 per cent APR for a set period on purchases or balance transfers.

For instance, Kotak 811 credit card offers an annual fee waiver on retail spends of ₹50,000 in the previous anniversary year.

7. Referral and loyalty incentives: They also encourage the existing cardholders to refer their friends by offering additional points or bonuses for successful referrals.

Another way to do the marketing is by highlighting loyalty programs where customers earn more points the longer they use the card.

Credit card companies often combine a number of these methods with data-driven insights to refine their campaigns and maximise appeal across diverse customer segments.