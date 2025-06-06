Credit cards: Why should you refrain from paying the minimum due?

When you use a credit card very often, there is a tendency to pay only the minimum due. Some cardholders resort to paying the minimum due instead of clearing the entire bill.

Although this appears quite tempting but it is not a recommended move at all. Not only you are made to pay the late fee, but also the interest which continues to pile up until you clear your dues. For the uninitiated, rate of interest on most credit cards range between 2-3 percent a month. This means around 24-36 percent in a year.

Disadvantages of paying the minimum due I. You lose out on an interest free period of 45 days: Most credit cards offer interest-free periods which may stretch up to 45 days. But this is available only when you clear the dues on time and not by paying the minimum due.

II. Debt accumulates: when you pay the minimum due, you carry forward the remaining 95 percent of credit card debt to next month. And this goes on until you clear your due. This leads to a huge pile of debt.

III. Bad financial debt: The best advantage of credit card is that you can borrow money without having to pay interest on it. But when you fall into the temptation of paying only the minimum due – you build a bad financial habit of kicking the can down the road.

Also Read | How to change your credit card's registered email address easily

IV. High credit utilisation ratio: When you keep your credit card unpaid, your credit utilisation is likely to remain high. CUR is computed by dividing total available credit with the credit availed on the card. For instance, when your credit limit is ₹10 lakh and you have used ₹8 lakh out of which you have paid the minimum due of ₹50,000 – your credit utilisation ratio will turn out to be 7.5 lakh/ 10 lakh i.e., 75 percent. Ideally, the CUR should be 30 percent or lower.

V. Impact on credit score: Another disadvantage of keeping high debt on your credit card is that it adversely impacts your credit score.