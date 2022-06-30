Credit, Debit Card Rules to Change From July 1: 10 things to know

Thereby, in case, if you are issued unsolicited credit cards or they are upgraded without your consent, you can always file a complaint about the same, and issuers are liable to pay the charges back along with penalties. Also, you can approach the RBI Ombudsman who would determine the amount of compensation payable by the card issuer to the recipient. The Ombudsman Scheme will help you in getting compensation for loss of the complainant’s time, expenses incurred, harassment, and mental anguish suffered by him/her.