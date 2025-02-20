Credit health: Key factors and the best ways to improve your score

A combination of continued economic growth and an aspirational population India is set to turn into the world’s third-largest consumer market by 2026. Currently holding the fifth spot, the country has seen a steady growth in both individual and household spending in recent years, leading to companies from around the world vying to establish a solid customer base in the domestic market.
This trend has also accelerated the demand for personal credit, with people from all nooks and corners of the country seeking small and big-ticket loans to meet their needs and wants. Recent reports indicate that 37% of Indians sought loans to buy smartphones and home appliances in 2024, compared to just 1% in 2020. Further, 15% took credit for home renovation and construction, compared to 9% in 2022.
If used smartly, credit can be an important component of good financial health. For people with low disposable income, it can help provide an immediate boost to their spending capacity, enabling them to achieve their dreams and goals. For the others, credit can unlock special rewards and deals and can also bring tax benefits. Most importantly, taking a loan can help in building or improving an individual’s credit score.
In simple terms, a credit score is a three-digit number that depicts a borrower’s ability to timely repay his/her debt. It is calculated after analysing a person’s credit history, which includes a variety of information, such as credit balance, repayment history, credit utilisation, and more. Most financial institutions rely on credit scores to make quick yet informed lending decisions.
People with good credit score stand to benefit from the following opportunities:
While a credit score is a broad overview of a person’s financial health, a credit report is a more detailed analysis of the same. Credit reports are prepared by credit bureaus based on a variety of factors, including:
For an individual to “stay in the pink of credit health”, it’s important to exercise caution and discipline. A few steps that can help in ensuring credit success include:
The credit journey can be tricky with multiple obstacles and complex problems. However, following a cautious and disciplined approach and staying up-to-date with rules and regulations can help a person in making his/her dreams come true while achieving credit success.
Sachin Seth, Chairman CRIF HighMark Credit Bureau and Regional MD India and South Asia, CRIF