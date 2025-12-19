Credit report disputes explained: Why they matter, how to fix errors and protect your score

A credit report dispute is a formal process that allows credit account holders to rectify mistakes and inaccuracies in their credit reports. Since lending institutions and banks depend heavily on credit reports to analyse personal loan and credit card applications, even minor errors can negatively impact one’s creditworthiness.
That is why raising a dispute helps in ensuring that one’s credit profile accurately reflects their financial reality.
To put it simply, one’s credit report is a detailed record of their borrowing and repayment potential. This report includes personal information, loan and credit card accounts, past payment behaviour and lender inquiries.
A credit report dispute or discrepancy arises when any of this information is incorrect, outdated or does not belong to the respective account holder. Such disputes, if not rectified on an immediate basis, can damage one’s credit profile and bring down credit scores. Through the dispute resolution process, you can challenge such discrepancies and request a time-bound rectification.
Consumers raise credit disputes primarily due to the following reasons:
Here are four simple steps that explain how the dispute resolution process works:
Your credit report dispute matters as:
In conclusion, an accurate credit report is crucial for establishing a strong financial profile. Furthermore, by regularly reviewing your report and promptly raising disputes, you can ensure that your credit history accurately reflects your financial discipline and reliability.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.