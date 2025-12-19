Credit report disputes explained: Why they matter, how to fix errors and protect your score

A credit report dispute helps correct errors in personal and account details, protecting credit scores, ensuring fair lending decisions, and encouraging regular credit report review through a dispute resolution process.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Dec 2025, 12:03 PM IST
You should carefully review your credit report to identify and correct errors, thereby protecting your credit score.
You should carefully review your credit report to identify and correct errors, thereby protecting your credit score.

A credit report dispute is a formal process that allows credit account holders to rectify mistakes and inaccuracies in their credit reports. Since lending institutions and banks depend heavily on credit reports to analyse personal loan and credit card applications, even minor errors can negatively impact one’s creditworthiness.

That is why raising a dispute helps in ensuring that one’s credit profile accurately reflects their financial reality.

What is a credit report dispute?

To put it simply, one’s credit report is a detailed record of their borrowing and repayment potential. This report includes personal information, loan and credit card accounts, past payment behaviour and lender inquiries.

A credit report dispute or discrepancy arises when any of this information is incorrect, outdated or does not belong to the respective account holder. Such disputes, if not rectified on an immediate basis, can damage one’s credit profile and bring down credit scores. Through the dispute resolution process, you can challenge such discrepancies and request a time-bound rectification.

Also Read | Credit report v credit score: 5 key differences explained

What are some common reasons for raising a credit dispute?

Consumers raise credit disputes primarily due to the following reasons:

  1. Mistakes in personal details such as name spelling, address, PAN and Aadhaar.
  2. Closed personal loans and credit cards are showcased as active.
  3. Wrong payment status, such as showing overdue amounts that have been cleared.
  4. Accounts and inquiries that do not belong to the individual.
  5. Any other mistake that is negatively influencing one’s credit score and borrowing potential.

How does the dispute process work?

Here are four simple steps that explain how the dispute resolution process works:

  1. Download and review your credit report: This is the first step, where the credit account holder downloads their latest credit report from their respective credit bureau. Following this, a careful review of account details, personal details, and inquiries is carried out diligently.
  2. Raising a dispute: While reviewing the credit report, if you spot a glaring error or mistake, then you should submit a dispute online with your respective credit bureau. In the dispute, you should clearly identify the incorrect entries and provide accurate information to ensure timely rectification.
  3. Verification by the lending institution and bureau: The credit bureau will then coordinate with the relevant lending institution to discuss and verify the facts, data, and information. This process generally takes up to 30 days.
  4. Rectification and resolution of the dispute: If the dispute is valid, the credit bureau will promptly update the report. The account holder's credit score will be recalculated and adjusted. If the credit bureau has further questions or requires clarification, it will provide a clear explanation to the account holder.

Also Read | Will cancelling a credit card lower your credit score in India?

Why do credit report disputes matter?

Your credit report dispute matters as:

  1. It protects your creditworthiness; an incorrect repayment history or account details can negatively impact your credit score and complicate future borrowing.
  2. Rectifying errors helps in ensuring that lending institutions assess you fairly. A diligently managed credit profile ensures that the account data remains accurate and updated.
  3. Mistakes and disputes prompt consumers to review credit reports on a regular basis. This helps them stay financially aware.

In conclusion, an accurate credit report is crucial for establishing a strong financial profile. Furthermore, by regularly reviewing your report and promptly raising disputes, you can ensure that your credit history accurately reflects your financial discipline and reliability.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*
Credit ScoresCredit Score
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit report disputes explained: Why they matter, how to fix errors and protect your score
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.