A year after the shock freezing of six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, the pendulum has swung in the diametrically opposite direction. Credit risk funds are shying from credit risk, despite a Sebi mandate to invest at least 65% of their assets in paper rated below AA+. Industry executives point to a lack of demand—corporates simply aren’t borrowing enough. A lingering sense of anxiety following the Franklin episode is likely to also be in play. A direct result of the risk aversion is low yields and a steady migration of customers to fintechs offering direct debt to investors.

Data from Value Research for May for the credit risk category show that on average 48% of the category’s assets sit in sovereign, AAA-rated debt and cash, above the 35% that markets regulator Sebi allows in such assets (see table).

According to Sebi, at least 65% of the assets of credit risk funds must be invested in paper rated below AA+. Some of this is down to tweaks in how the percentage is calculated with Sebi clarifying that the mandatory 10% that debt funds must hold in cash is to be excluded while calculating the 65%. This effectively brings down the threshold to 58.5%. “Mutual funds exclude the liquid component while calculating the 65% threshold to below AA papers. Also, if the issuer is rated below AA on long-term ratings, the fund can invest in money market securities that could be highest rated on the short-term ratings scale. That may be the other reason why industry holding of high rated papers is large," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO - fixed income, SBI Mutual Fund.

“The IL&FS crisis highlighted credit risk and the issue last year in a fund house where schemes had to be wound up highlighted liquidity risk. So yes, fund managers are taking a lot lower risk in the present environment and holding more cash," said R. Sivakumar, head, fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

A bias towards safety has also brought down the yield-to-maturity, or YTM, of such funds. A Mint analysis of the YTMs of the five largest funds in the credit risk category shows that average YTM is just 6.82%, which is only slightly higher than the 10-year government securities (G-secs) yield at around 6%. The latter, though, contains a lot more duration risk compared with the low maturity papers targeted by credit risk funds.

“As far as YTMs of debt funds go, the yields look similar to high-duration government securities funds simply because the yield curve is so steep," said Sivakumar.

With average maturity of such funds in the 2-3 year range, a comparison can be made with the Bharat Bond ETF which is mandated to invest in AAA rated PSU bonds. The YTM of the 2023 Bharat Bond ETF is at 4.82% (as of 30 June), but the difference of 2% may not be significant for some.

“The spread compression seen in AA and below rated issuances is a function of both lack of supply led by deleveraging, as well as their ability to access cheaper funds under the TLTRO window. We will always seek adequate risk based pricing while considering these investments, which we believe will improve as supply gathers pace with activity normalization." says Amit Tripathi, CIO, fixed income investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund. TLTRO is targeted long-term repo operations.

“On the demand side, there is polarization with the larger and certain selected issuers getting competitive funding from banks including through the bond markets, making their spreads unattractive for mutual funds. There is also an apprehension that spreads will widen when RBI starts to unwind the crisis period liquidity and eventually tightens monetary policy. Hence, funds prefer to buy shorter term paper in the credit risk category." said Radhakrishnan.

The low yields in credit risk have prompted fintechs and non-banking financial companies to launch platforms aimed directly at retail investors selling high-yield debt. For instance, True North targets launched AltiFi high-yield debt rated AA to BBB with yields of 8-12%. Wint Wealth focuses on covered bonds at high yields with focus on the space between low-yield, low-risk debt and high-risk equity.

Experts, however, remain cautious and see little need for high-yield debt given the buoyant equity market.

“I would not recommend credit risk at this juncture. For those who want higher returns, I suggest that they invest gains from their existing fixed income investments into equity," said Vijai Mantri, co-founder and chief investment strategist, JRL Money.

“Investors who want high yields may move to alternative platforms for this, but they need to be very conscious of the risks involved," said Sivakumar.

