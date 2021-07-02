Credit risk funds are shying away from credit risk

According to Sebi, at least 65% of the assets of credit risk funds must be invested in paper rated below AA+. Some of this is down to tweaks in how the percentage is calculated with Sebi clarifying that the mandatory 10% that debt funds must hold in cash is to be excluded while calculating the 65%. This effectively brings down the threshold to 58.5%. “Mutual funds exclude the liquid component while calculating the 65% threshold to below AA papers. Also, if the issuer is rated below AA on long-term ratings, the fund can invest in money market securities that could be highest rated on the short-term ratings scale. That may be the other reason why industry holding of high rated papers is large," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO - fixed income, SBI Mutual Fund.