Credit score: 5 common errors in credit report and how to correct them

As a credit user, it is incumbent upon you to check your credit report from time to time. And if there are mistakes, it is profoundly important to correct them. For instance, there could be a mistake with regards to the payment history or the details regarding your loan.

Even personal information could also be wrong in your credit report. If there is any such mistake, the credit user must get it rectified in his credit report.

Here we list out five common mistakes in the credit report and how they can be corrected.

Five common mistakes in the credit report I. Personal information errors: It could relate to wrong name, date of birth, incorrect PAN or address or wrong contact details. To correct this, you need to submit a correction request to the credit bureau such as CRIF High Mark.

You will need to provide ID proof such as PAN card and Aadhaar. You can update the information through your bank or lender if they report it incorrectly.

II. Account or loan details errors: There could be some loan or credit card which you never applied for. There could also be duplicate accounts or incorrect account status which shows active instead of closed.

In such a scenario, one can dispute the error with the bureau by raising a dispute request and submit documents such as account closure letters or no-dues certificates. You can also contact the financial institution that reported the incorrect data.

III. Payment history mistakes: There could be on-time payments which are marked as late, or incorrect number of days past due. Additionally, there could be EMI bounce which was reported wrongly.

This can be corrected by collecting your bank/payment proof (such as bank statement or confirmation email). You can raise a dispute with the credit bureau and follow up with your bank to send corrected data to the bureau.

IV. Incorrect credit limit or loan amount: There could be wrong credit limit reported on credit cards. There could also be incorrect loan disbursement or balance amount or overstated utilisation ratio due to limit errors.

To correct it, you could get a written confirmation from your lender of the correct credit limit or amount. Then you could send it to the credit bureau with your dispute request.

V. Outdated information: There could be settled or closed accounts which are still shown as open. Else, the old addresses or employment data is not updated. Additionally, there could be loans already paid off but still showing outstanding balance.

To correct this, you can submit updated documentation (such as settlement letters and loan closure documents). You can request the lender to report the updated information to the credit bureau. You can also raise a dispute directly with the credit bureau online.

