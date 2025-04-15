Credit score: 5 master tips that can help you maintain an impressive score

We list out some important tips to help you maintain an impressive credit score. For example, you must make sure to maintain a healthy credit mix. Instead of depending on one form of borrowing, say credit card, you could maintain a healthy mix i.e., loan, credit card & overdraft, among others.

MintGenie Team
Published15 Apr 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Maintaining high credit score is easier than it sounds as long as you follow certain tips
Maintaining high credit score is easier than it sounds as long as you follow certain tips

A high credit score is important for the customers to negotiate better loan conditions with the lender including lower interest rate, long tenure and high amont, among other factors.

There are occasions when an investor is regular in making his credit card bill payments on time, still struggles to improve the score. Additionally, there could be times when improving the score is totally unrelated to default in payment. Here we give some valuable tips, which are nothing short of masterstrokes, that can help you improve your credit score:

Improve your credit score: Follow these masterstrokes

I. Maintain a healthy credit mix: First and foremost, you must make sure to maintain a healthy credit mix. This means rather than depending on one form of borrowing, say credit card, you could maintain a healthy credit mix i.e., loan, credit card and overdraft, and others.

However, it is vital to note that taking a loan should be a last resort and not the first option.

II. Use less of your card: There is another masterstroke of sorts – using less than 30 percent of credit limit to maintain a good credit score. Remember that the ideal CUR (credit utilisation ratio) is 30 percent.

III. Are there any errors? Another important point to remember is to spot any errors in your credit report so that you can get them rectified. There could be some mistakes in your credit report which you were unaware of. It is important to get them rectified.

IV. Keep a spare credit card: Keeping a spare credit card – even if you do not use it helps you push your credit limit higher, and credit utilisation lower. However, make sure that it does not have a high processing fee.

Also Read | What is a good credit score in Bangalore and why it matters in 2025

V. Say ‘no’ to minimum pay: Some credit card users find it tempting to make the minimum payment of credit card bill. If you want to maintain a good credit score, you should avoid this practice of making minimum payment of your bill.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit score: 5 master tips that can help you maintain an impressive score
MoreLess
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.