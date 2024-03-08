Credit Score: 7 effective steps to follow to maintain good credit history
By following responsible financial habits, you can build and maintain a strong credit history, which will open doors to better loan terms, lower interest rates, and greater financial opportunities in the future.
For financial health and stability, it is vital to build a strong credit history. One can take a number of steps which include paying bills on time, keeping credit card balances low, keeping track of credit score and opting for secured credit card.
