Credit score 780, but home loan application rejected? Expert explains what lenders look for

Your credit score is like your financial report card. It is a three-digit number provided by leading credit bureaus across the nation, such as CRIF High, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion CIBIL. These leading companies have been granted a license by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide credit scores to individuals.

Furthermore, the basic range of credit scores they provide hovers between 300 and 900 primarily. A score of over 750 is generally considered excellent, whereas a score of less than 600 is generally considered worrisome for securing future loans and credit lines.

Even then, it is essential to note that a high credit score does not guarantee a seamless home loan approval. That is why a score of 780, though considered exceptional, might still result in the rejection of a home loan application.

The main reason for this is that lenders assess several aspects of a borrower’s financial profile before deciding whether to approve a loan. Some of them include their credit score, recent defaults (if any), current financial commitments, level of debt, ongoing loans (if any), along with a host of other factors.

For aspiring homebuyers, this means maintaining a healthy credit score is important, but it is equally essential to understand how lenders evaluate overall loan eligibility. You must check in on all the boxes. Keeping these basics in mind, let us discuss why a home loan can be rejected even with a very good credit score of more than 750.

Why can a home loan be rejected despite a 780 credit score? Sarosh Amaria, MD, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, explained this in detail, stating, “A good credit score is an important starting point when applying for a home loan, but it is not the only factor that lenders consider. A score of 780 indicates a strong repayment track record, but the final assessment looks at the borrower’s overall financial profile. This includes income and employment stability, existing EMIs and other financial commitments, repayment capacity, and the value and nature of the property being financed. The quality and completeness of the documentation submitted also play an important role in the process.”

This simply means that an aspiring borrower with a reputable credit history might still be rejected if their income is insufficient for the loan amount applied for, the existing EMIs are too high, or the employment income flow is inconsistent due to frequent job changes. Property-related concerns, incomplete documentation or other similar vital aspects can also influence the lending institution’s decision.

What should borrowers check before applying? On the important points that a borrower should check before submitting their home loan applications, Amaria explained, “It is therefore possible for a borrower with a high credit score to have a home loan application declined if the overall financial assessment does not support the requested loan amount or tenure. Borrowers should look at their credit score as one part of a larger picture rather than as a guarantee of approval."

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He further added, "Before applying, it is useful to assess existing liabilities, ensure that income and financial documents are up to date, and choose a loan amount that is comfortable to service over the long term. A strong credit profile, supported by healthy financial behaviour and adequate repayment capacity, can place borrowers in a better position when seeking home finance.”

In summary, from the perspective of homebuyers, the critical lesson is clear: a good credit score definitely opens doors, but repayment capacity and a sound financial profile help determine whether the loan is approved.