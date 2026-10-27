Credit score above 750? Your loan can still be rejected. Here are 3 credit score myths every borrower should know

A good credit score can improve your chances of getting a home loan, personal loan or credit card at competitive interest rates. However, several misconceptions about how credit scores work can lead borrowers to make mistakes that affect their financial health.

Many people believe that checking their credit score frequently can lower it, while others assume that a higher salary automatically translates into a better score. Some also believe that having an excellent credit score guarantees loan approval. Understanding how credit scores actually work can help borrowers make better financial decisions.

A credit score typically ranges from 300 to 900, with a higher score generally indicating stronger creditworthiness. While a score of 750 or above is often considered favourable by lenders, it is not the only factor determining loan eligibility.

Here are three common credit score myths borrowers should know before applying for a loan.

Myth 1: Checking your credit score frequently will lower it One of the most common misconceptions is that checking your credit score multiple times can negatively affect it.

However, checking your own credit score does not lower it. Such checks are classified as soft enquiries and have no impact on your credit score, regardless of how frequently you check.

The distinction lies between soft and hard enquiries.

A soft enquiry occurs when an individual checks their own credit report. A hard enquiry generally occurs when a bank or financial institution accesses a borrower's credit report while evaluating a loan or credit card application.

Multiple hard enquiries within a short period may negatively affect a credit score, particularly when they indicate frequent applications for new credit. For example, checking your credit score every month will not reduce it. However, applying for five personal loans or credit cards within a short period could affect your credit profile.

Regularly reviewing your credit report can also help identify incorrect loan entries, delayed payment records or unfamiliar credit accounts that may require correction.

Myth 2: A higher salary automatically means a higher credit score Many borrowers assume that earning ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh per month automatically guarantees a better credit score than someone earning ₹30,000 or ₹50,000. However, income does not directly determine an individual's credit score.

Credit scores primarily reflect borrowing and repayment behaviour. Factors such as timely EMI payments, credit card repayment history, credit utilisation, length of credit history and recent credit enquiries influence the score.

Consider two borrowers. The first earns ₹2 lakh per month but frequently delays credit card payments and uses almost the entire available credit limit. The second earns ₹50,000 per month, pays EMIs on time and maintains low outstanding credit card balances.

Despite earning significantly less, the second borrower could have a higher credit score because of better repayment discipline.

However, salary remains important when applying for loans. Banks assess income, existing financial obligations and repayment capacity to determine how much an individual can borrow.

Therefore, a higher salary may improve loan eligibility, but it does not automatically improve the credit score.

Myth 3: A high credit score guarantees loan approval A credit score of 750, 800 or even higher can strengthen a loan application, but it does not guarantee approval.

Also Read | Personal loan closed but credit score not improving? Experts explain why

Banks and financial institutions consider several factors beyond the credit score, including monthly income, employment stability, existing EMIs, outstanding debts and repayment capacity.

For example, consider an individual earning ₹80,000 per month with existing loan EMIs of ₹45,000. Even with a credit score of 800, the borrower may struggle to secure another large loan because more than half of their monthly income is already committed to repayments.

Similarly, someone with an excellent credit score but irregular income or insufficient documentation may face rejection.

A high credit score also does not automatically guarantee the lowest interest rate. Lenders determine loan pricing based on their internal policies, the applicant's overall risk profile, loan amount and other eligibility conditions.

What should borrowers remember? Maintaining a healthy credit score requires consistent repayment discipline. Paying EMIs and credit card bills on time, keeping credit utilisation low and avoiding unnecessary loan applications can help strengthen a credit profile.

Borrowers should also regularly review their credit reports and assess their repayment capacity before taking additional loans.