Credit score after loan settlement: How long does it take to recover, and how can borrowers improve their credit record?

Settling a pending debt obligation can provide much-needed relief to a borrower. Especially if the borrower is facing serious financial challenges in meeting their repayment obligations.

Still, it is important to keep in mind that how a loan is settled can affect an individual's future borrowing prospects. When a lending institution agrees to accept less than the total outstanding amount, the account is generally reported as ‘settled’ rather than ‘closed’. Having a clear understanding of the two is essential to ensure meaningful debt management.

The distinction between a ‘settled’ loan and a ‘closed’ loan is significant because lending institutions might view a settlement as a clear indication of past repayment difficulties and potential delays in clearing pending dues.

Currently, India has four prominent credit information companies: Experian, Equifax, CRIF High Mark, and TransUnion CIBIL, which handle credit-related matters and provide credit scores. Now, it is vital to acknowledge that rebuilding a credit score after a recent loan settlement requires consistent repayment behaviour, a deeper understanding of one’s credit score, regular credit report checks, and responsible borrowing.

Still, there is no assurance or guaranteed timeline for the actual recovery of one’s credit score, because the process varies by individual, depending on their current credit score, credit history, past payment behaviour, recent defaults, debt-to-income ratio, and a host of other factors.

How long does credit score recovery take after settlement? The period of recovery depends entirely on basic factors such as the extent of the score decline, credit history, total current outstanding debts, and repayment behaviour after settlement. Given that responsible financial habits can gradually improve a credit score, the settlement remark may even continue to appear on the individual’s credit profile for years together and even influence a lending institution's loan clearance assessment in the future.

All prominent credit bureaus in the country are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These bureaus are responsible for efficiently maintaining borrowers' credit information. These bureaus generate credit reports and scores utilising the information reported by lending institutions. Their score may differ because their scoring model, data collection methods and underlying data presentation can vary.

All borrowers should therefore regularly check their own credit reports with the relevant credit bureaus, rather than relying on a single score. Furthermore, a better credit score does not automatically erase a ‘settlement’ record.

Such situations might even result in the outright rejection of an individual’s loan application. It is for the same reason that even a very high credit score is not the final guarantee of approval of a loan application.

Also Read | Credit score myths: 3 things that could affect your loan approval

Hence, it is clear that credit score recovery after a loan settlement is a slow, gradual process. It takes time and effort to rebuild your credit score before you can secure new loans, and the recovery timeline can vary from person to person depending on how they have managed their repayment history.

How can borrowers rebuild their credit profile? An individual can follow several different steps to improve their creditworthiness and credit profile. For example, as per CRIF High Mark, borrowers should ensure that they:

Pay EMIs and credit card bills on time: Even if your past repayment record has been weak, you can still improve your credit profile by ensuring that you clear all pending payments, credit card bills, personal loan EMIs, home loan EMIs and other forms of debt on time and demonstrating responsible credit behaviour. Keep credit utilisation low: Aim to use less than 25-30% of your available credit limit on your credit card. This means, if your permitted credit card limit is ₹ 20,000, then you should not use more than ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 6,000 on this permitted limit. The aim should always be to ensure that ‘credit dependence’ and ‘credit hunger’ are not depicted in an individual’s behaviour. Review credit reports regularly: Even if the loan has been settled, it is still wise to continuously follow your account status, outstanding balances and repayment entries. In case of any discrepancies, incorrect entries, or omissions of critical factual data, it is wise to raise a dispute through the appropriate channels and have the issue resolved. Avoid multiple loan applications: Debt requirements can arise suddenly. This is due to expenses such as surgeries, home renovations, and medical care. When an individual submits repeated loan applications, it shows ‘credit urgency’ and can even generate hard checks , i.e., ‘hard inquiries’ on their credit profile, signalling excessive dependence on credit. Explore full repayment: If the lender agrees and the borrower can afford it, paying the remaining dues may allow the account status to be updated. Obtain written confirmation after making the complete repayment and check the revised reporting. In summary, rebuilding credit after a recent loan settlement can take time, patience, devotion and financial discipline. The improvements will appear gradually, and there is no instant fix. The time taken to complete recovery will depend on a case-by-case basis.

That is why, rather than anticipating a quick increase in their score, borrowers should focus on fundamentals such as on-time repayment of future debt, manageable debt, and accurate credit records. These simple habits can strengthen their credit profile over time, although lenders will continue to review settlement history when considering future applications.