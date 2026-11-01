Credit score after loan settlement: How long does it take to recover, and how can borrowers improve their credit record?

Settling a pending debt obligation can provide much-needed relief to a borrower. Especially if the borrower is facing serious financial challenges in meeting their repayment obligations.
Still, it is important to keep in mind that how a loan is settled can affect an individual's future borrowing prospects. When a lending institution agrees to accept less than the total outstanding amount, the account is generally reported as ‘settled’ rather than ‘closed’. Having a clear understanding of the two is essential to ensure meaningful debt management.
The distinction between a ‘settled’ loan and a ‘closed’ loan is significant because lending institutions might view a settlement as a clear indication of past repayment difficulties and potential delays in clearing pending dues.
Currently, India has four prominent credit information companies: Experian, Equifax, CRIF High Mark, and TransUnion CIBIL, which handle credit-related matters and provide credit scores. Now, it is vital to acknowledge that rebuilding a credit score after a recent loan settlement requires consistent repayment behaviour, a deeper understanding of one’s credit score, regular credit report checks, and responsible borrowing.
Still, there is no assurance or guaranteed timeline for the actual recovery of one’s credit score, because the process varies by individual, depending on their current credit score, credit history, past payment behaviour, recent defaults, debt-to-income ratio, and a host of other factors.
The period of recovery depends entirely on basic factors such as the extent of the score decline, credit history, total current outstanding debts, and repayment behaviour after settlement. Given that responsible financial habits can gradually improve a credit score, the settlement remark may even continue to appear on the individual’s credit profile for years together and even influence a lending institution's loan clearance assessment in the future.
All prominent credit bureaus in the country are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These bureaus are responsible for efficiently maintaining borrowers' credit information. These bureaus generate credit reports and scores utilising the information reported by lending institutions. Their score may differ because their scoring model, data collection methods and underlying data presentation can vary.
All borrowers should therefore regularly check their own credit reports with the relevant credit bureaus, rather than relying on a single score. Furthermore, a better credit score does not automatically erase a ‘settlement’ record.
Such situations might even result in the outright rejection of an individual’s loan application. It is for the same reason that even a very high credit score is not the final guarantee of approval of a loan application.
Hence, it is clear that credit score recovery after a loan settlement is a slow, gradual process. It takes time and effort to rebuild your credit score before you can secure new loans, and the recovery timeline can vary from person to person depending on how they have managed their repayment history.
An individual can follow several different steps to improve their creditworthiness and credit profile. For example, as per CRIF High Mark, borrowers should ensure that they:
In summary, rebuilding credit after a recent loan settlement can take time, patience, devotion and financial discipline. The improvements will appear gradually, and there is no instant fix. The time taken to complete recovery will depend on a case-by-case basis.
That is why, rather than anticipating a quick increase in their score, borrowers should focus on fundamentals such as on-time repayment of future debt, manageable debt, and accurate credit records. These simple habits can strengthen their credit profile over time, although lenders will continue to review settlement history when considering future applications.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Credit score recovery timelines vary by individual and depend on credit history, repayment behaviour and lender reporting. Borrowers should verify their credit reports and consult their lenders for account-specific guidance.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.