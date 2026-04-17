Imagine clearing your outstanding loan balance, only to be rejected for a new one because your Cibil score hasn't caught up yet. This lag has been a common concern for borrowers. Effective in a phased manner over April-July this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved to fix the issue by requiring lenders to report credit information to bureaus weekly, a shift that could make your score more accurate and dynamic simultaneously.
Your Cibil score could update faster. Here's what changed
SummaryRBI has mandated lenders to report credit data weekly instead of fortnightly to ensure more accurate and ‘fresh’ credit scores. This shift enables faster loan approvals and quicker score recoveries for borrowers but also means defaults are detected much faster.
Imagine clearing your outstanding loan balance, only to be rejected for a new one because your Cibil score hasn't caught up yet. This lag has been a common concern for borrowers. Effective in a phased manner over April-July this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved to fix the issue by requiring lenders to report credit information to bureaus weekly, a shift that could make your score more accurate and dynamic simultaneously.
About the Author
Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.
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