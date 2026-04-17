Your Cibil score could update faster. Here's what changed

Ananya Grover
4 min read17 Apr 2026, 02:14 PM IST
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The RBI is implementing weekly credit information reporting, improving the accuracy of credit scores for borrowers.
Summary
RBI has mandated lenders to report credit data weekly instead of fortnightly to ensure more accurate and ‘fresh’ credit scores. This shift enables faster loan approvals and quicker score recoveries for borrowers but also means defaults are detected much faster.

Imagine clearing your outstanding loan balance, only to be rejected for a new one because your Cibil score hasn't caught up yet. This lag has been a common concern for borrowers. Effective in a phased manner over April-July this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved to fix the issue by requiring lenders to report credit information to bureaus weekly, a shift that could make your score more accurate and dynamic simultaneously.

Until April, the lender had to submit these reports every 15 days. With the latest amendment, this has been increased to incremental updates at the end of every week and a full monthly file to be submitted at the end of every month that covers all active and recently closed accounts.

Also Read | Late payments lower credit scores, not number of credit cards or loans: CIBIL

What should borrowers expect?

For borrowers, this means that credit reports and scores will update faster, so even a single missed equated monthly instalment (EMI) or late payment can result in a lower score. At the same time, if you prepay a loan, close a card, or reduce your outstanding debt significantly, the improvement will also be reflected sooner.

Meanwhile, lenders will be able to identify defaults faster, enhance the accuracy and speed of their risk assessment process, and they can offer faster credit approvals based on more recent financial behavior rather than month-old data.

Jagadeesh Mohan, founder of EMI Saver, explained that the good thing is, for example, if you are a home loan borrower and your credit score is on the border or a little less than 750, which is considered a good credit score, there is an opportunity for quicker recovery from one-off mistakes. This happens when scores on different platforms vary, and during the application of a loan, the customer actually gets to know what is right and what needs to be corrected, he further explained. This move will enable rapid improvement in credit profiles, providing better credit opportunities faster.

Also Read | Your credit score is now your financial DNA

But the change is likely to take more than seven days to reflect in the credit score, as credit information companies like Cibil will require time to process these updates. Mohan said the previous fortnight cycle took another 15-20 days for all changes to be reflected in the score, so it typically took around 30-45 days in total. Now, people can expect it to reduce to around 14 days, he said.

The central bank’s framework also introduces a faster timeline for data correction, standardised reporting formats, and tighter monitoring of compliance through RBI supervision. According to RBI, “With increasing reliance on credit institutions on credit information reports in credit underwriting processes, it was imperative that the credit information reports provided by credit information companies reflect more recent information.”

What is a good score?

Typically ranging from 300 to 900, this is a score used as a proxy for your ability to repay the loan. It includes records of loans, credit card payments, missed payments, and outstanding debts.

It is calculated on payment and credit history, credit utilization, and credit mix. According to Mohan, above 750 is a good score, but 800 and above is considered a great score. He said the difference between a good and a great score is often the credit mix, which shows how smart you are with credit and the intent of repayment.

Also Read | Credit cards aren’t for everything. Here’s what’s off-limits

He advises people to check their credit report at least once every six months to understand their credit lines and make sure that they are correct. This is extremely important with the increasing popularity of Buy Now Pay Later platforms, where even a small unpaid amount can result in a sharp drop in the credit score, and loans are not closed even after repayment, he said.

Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, TransUnion Cibil, said, “The Reserve Bank’s decision to introduce weekly credit...is a timely step that will improve the freshness and accuracy of credit records. This move shall support lenders in making well-informed decisions—underwriting and credit–line decisions—that benefit both consumers and the financial system. Consumers will now see important updates such as repayments, foreclosures and/or other changes being reflected in their credit history much sooner. In that sense, higher-frequency reporting is beneficial to the entire system.”

He added that over time, a move towards daily credit data submission can further strengthen the ecosystem. “This may require process improvements or technology enhancements in the entire ecosystem. However, such a move will benefit the entire credit ecosystem,” he said.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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