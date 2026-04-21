Credit score vs credit report explained: How credit score is evaluated, differences and key FAQs answered

Effective credit management includes monitoring scores and reports. Credit scores indicate responsibility, while reports detail history. Knowledge of both is essential for securing loans and improving financial standing.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Apr 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Credit report typically entails personal details, personal credit score, loan history and also past inquiries
Credit report typically entails personal details, personal credit score, loan history and also past inquiries(Representative Image)

A clean credit profile is an important factor when you apply for a credit card, home loan, mortgage or personal loan in the future; and it is possible through proper planning. Thus, it is essential that new borrowers understand the difference between credit score and credit report.

Notably, it is the prominent credit bureaus in India — Equifax, Experian, CIBIL and CRIF High Mark — that provide your credit report and calculate your credit score, to determine your creditworthiness and repayment ability for lenders.

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Here's an explainer about what the two concepts mean, how your credit score is evaluated, factors that influence it, how it differs from a credit report, and other frequently asked questions (FAQs).

What is credit score? How is it evaluated?

Your credit score is a three-digit number from 300-850 that determines your credit risk to lenders. It is determined by your past credit behaviour and shows if you are financially responsible. Lenders often assess the creditworthiness of aspiring borrowers using the 5 Cs:

  • Character: This is inferred from your repayment history and credit discipline, showing how reliably you have handled past credit and repayment timelines.
  • Capacity: This metric measures your ability to repay based on income, employment stability, and existing financial commitments without falling into further debt.

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  • Capital: This is an indicator of your fiscal strength through an assessment of your investments, personal assets (i.e. gold, etc.) and savings.
  • Collateral: This is the assets that you have that can be pledged to secure a loan and de-risk the lender.
  • Conditions: This examines the purpose of your loan application and the financial conditions that could impact repayment on your part. A part of this is the conditions that define how the loan will be repaid and resolved in case of any dispute.

What is a credit report?

Your credit report is a comprehensive document that captures the details of your credit history. It lists prior defaults, associated accounts, debt and pending loans, payments and recent transactions. It helps lenders review your credit history and long-term financial behaviour in complete detail.

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A credit report primarily consists of the following sections:

  • Personal details of the borrower, including name, PAN and contact information.
  • Credit accounts, i.e., loans, credit cards, limits and repayment timelines.
  • Records of delays, missed payment due dates, defaults or settled accounts.
  • Hard inquiries, i.e., hard checks made by lending institutions on one credit profile.

Credit score vs credit report — Key differences

AspectCredit ReportCredit Score
NatureDetailed documentThree-digit numerical value
PurposeGives lenders a full picture of your credit behaviourOffers a quick assessment of creditworthiness
Depth of informationIncludes accounts, repayments, defaults, enquiriesSummarises data using algorithms
Usage by lending institutionsReviewed for specific repayment patterns and credit historyUsed as the first filter for eligibility
Update frequencyUpdated when banks/NBFCs submit monthly dataChanges every time the report is updated

Do you need both credit score and credit report for loan application?

The screening process for any home or personal loans, credit cards and similar credit products includes evaluation of your financial profile. While some products and services are approved based on credit score alone, some others require more detailed analysis and could need comprehensive review in form of your credit report.

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Thus, while it may not always be a requirement, having both is handy. To maintain a clean credit profile and absolute peace of mind, ensure regular monitoring of your financials and timely EMI and credit card bill payments.

Does your spouse’s credit score affect yours?

Not in all circumstances. Both of you will maintain individual credit histories even after marriage as couples do not share a joint credit report. But your spouse's credit history will be included on your credit report if you share financial responsibilities. This includes a joint personal loan or credit card.

All joint accounts will appear on both your credit reports and may affect the overall scores based on how you both pay these accounts. Both scores can be improved with timely payments, but both can be damaged by late payments.

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Keep in mind that while marrying a person with poor credit does not automatically negatively impact your credit score, jointly borrowing credit or co-signing loans with them can. It makes you both liable for the debt. In such a case, a late payment damages both credit ratings.

How can I access my credit report?

The credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, CIBIL, CRIF High Mark) provide credit reports. As per regulatory requirements, you are entitled to one free credit report each year. You can access this to monitor and review your credit score.

Notably, your credit score will improve gradually over a period of six months to a year, following responsible repayment patterns.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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