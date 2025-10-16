Credit score: Decoding your credit report — understanding every detail

Wealth and credit advisors often recommend that individuals check their credit reports from time to time. It is advised to review the report at least once a year. When you check your report, it’s not just about the score but also an array of other entries.

Reports are updated fortnightly based on data from various lenders, such as banks and NBFCs, and cover activity from the past seven years. Lenders may be required to submit credit information to credit information companies (CICs) on a weekly basis instead of the current fortnightly schedule, given the increasing reliance on credit information reports. Read this Livemint article for details.

Credit report includes the following entries: Personal details: This will have personal details such as name, address, contact details and other information. Other personal details such as religion, marital status, or medical history are excluded to comply with privacy regulations.

Credit Score: This is a three-digit number between 300-900 based on your payment and credit history.

Loan history: This includes every loan you took or credit service you took in the past. This may also include any loan that you guaranteed or signed.

Types of accounts (such as personal loans, credit cards, home loans, etc.)

Date when this account opened and the date of the last payment

Credit limit or sanctioned loan amount

Current outstanding balance and high credit (maximum billed amount)

Entire history of payments (month-on-month records, generally for the past 6 to 24 months)

Number of days for which dues remain

The total amount that is overdue, the settlement amount (for resolved disputes), and the written-off amount (the unpaid portion after settlement).

Non-performing assets (NPAs: payments overdue > 90 days)

Details of ownership (such as primary holder, add-on cardholder) Past inquiries: This includes all the hard inquiries started by lenders in the past 24 months.