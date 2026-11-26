A credit score of 800 seen on a fintech app can feel like a guaranteed loan, but a bank can still turn down your loan application while offering one to someone with 730, the difference being which bureau the score is assigned by and how the lender treats that bureau’s score.
India has four credit bureaus: CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF. Each one collects your repayment data from lenders, builds a report and calculates its own score. All of them broadly assess similar aspects such as whether you pay on time, how much debt you carry and how long you have been borrowing, but each applies its own proprietary model.