A credit score of 800 seen on a fintech app can feel like a guaranteed loan, but a bank can still turn down your loan application while offering one to someone with 730, the difference being which bureau the score is assigned by and how the lender treats that bureau’s score.
A credit score of 800 seen on a fintech app can feel like a guaranteed loan, but a bank can still turn down your loan application while offering one to someone with 730, the difference being which bureau the score is assigned by and how the lender treats that bureau’s score.
India has four credit bureaus: CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF. Each one collects your repayment data from lenders, builds a report and calculates its own score. All of them broadly assess similar aspects such as whether you pay on time, how much debt you carry and how long you have been borrowing, but each applies its own proprietary model.
India has four credit bureaus: CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF. Each one collects your repayment data from lenders, builds a report and calculates its own score. All of them broadly assess similar aspects such as whether you pay on time, how much debt you carry and how long you have been borrowing, but each applies its own proprietary model.
The scores sit on the same 300 to 900 scale, but they are not interchangeable, and banks decide for themselves what score they will accept from each bureau. Read on to understand what causes the difference and what lenders consider.
Why do scores differ?
Over the years, the way bureaus receive data has become more uniform, said Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant. The Reserve Bank of India has mandated a standard reporting format, and lenders must send data to all bureaus weekly.
“While credit bureaus broadly work with similar categories of credit information, each bureau develops and applies its own proprietary statistical models and methodologies. Consequently, the exact weighting and treatment of individual variables need not be identical across bureaus,” Suresh Venkatesan, chief executive and whole-time director, CRIF CIC.
In a CRIF score, he said the key behavioural factors include repayment history indicating presence or absence of delinquencies, size of delinquencies, severity of delinquencies, as well as credit utilization, length of credit history and credit mix, said Suresh Venkatesan, chief executive and whole-time director, CRIF CIC.
Wilfred Signler, managing director, Equifax India, said on-time payments are the most critical factor in demonstrating creditworthiness to the bureau, along with maintaining a moderate balance relative to total available limits, which reflects disciplined debt management.
He added that older, well-managed accounts offer lenders a reliable, long-term view of borrowing behaviour, and a healthy blend of secured loans (such as home or auto loans) and unsecured lines (such as credit cards) demonstrates versatility in handling different credit types.
CIBIL and Experian did not respond to Mint's queries.
Apart from the scoring model, which is unique to each bureau, the difference also arises from the time each bureau takes to process data from different lenders. “Although lenders submit the same raw records to all bureaus, validation rules and data quality checks differ across organizations,” Signler said. “If a record fails the checks at one bureau, it may be rejected there while being accepted elsewhere, which leads to slight variations in the credit profiles used to generate scores.”
Venkatesan said, differences can also arise from the information available to each bureau at the time the score is generated due to reporting and update cycles followed by lending institutions, therefore, two scores should not necessarily be expected to match numerically even when they relate to the same consumer.
What do lenders look at?
According to Garg, Experian is a popular choice among fintechs that show scores to customers, and its scores tend to be a relatively higher number. But that is about customer experience, and from an underwriting standpoint there is no pattern that he can see.
He explained that every lender has access to all four bureaus, but which scores it actually uses is not publicly disclosed. The choice can depend on how comfortable the lender is with a bureau, the commercial terms, how deeply that bureau is built into the lender's credit policies, or which bureau performs better for a particular type of loan.
Lenders account for these differences by setting a separate cutoff for each bureau's score, Garg said. Each cutoff balances the risk of bad loans and the lender's target approval rate. This means the minimum score should be low enough to increase their business but high enough to keep defaults at a safe level.
Venkatesan said lenders are also increasingly combining bureau data with behavioural, portfolio and alternative-data signals. So a difference between two bureau scores does not automatically mean a loan is approved or declined, nor does a score alone guarantee an interest rate as the final decision remains a function of the lender’s broader underwriting criteria.
What should you do?
According to him, the focus for borrowers should be on sound credit behaviour particularly timely repayment, prudent utilization of available credit and responsible use of new credit rather than trying to make scores identical across bureaus.
Garg said it is important to know your scores assigned by all bureaus and check for inaccurate or outdated information, especially if you are hunting for a loan or applying for a credit card, as it is not known which bureau a lender will use. Any discrepancy should be corrected with all four bureaus, as that process is still manual. If it is just a periodic credit health check-up, one bureau score is enough.
In general, a score of 700+ across any bureau is considered decent, and a score of 750+ is good to get considered for a loan, he said and added that a consumer need not fuss about getting to a 900 score, instead it should be to maintain a score above 750, and preferably above 800 for better benefits.
Credit scores differ because of different models, processing times and data checks, but behaviour feeds all of them. So focus on paying every EMI and card bill on time, use only part of your credit limit, apply for new credit only when you need it, and periodically check the four reports for any inaccuracies.