Credit score dropped? It could be an error — Here’s how to rectify and correct it

In India sustaining an accurate credit report and a robust credit score is crucial as it directly impacts personal loan approvals and also influences applicable interest rates. Still, discrepancies can occur potentially influencing your financial prosperity.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented measures to ensure timely updates and accuracy in credit reporting by credit agencies and also provide borrowers with a platform to consistently check their credit scores once every year. This transparency helps in making the entire system more efficient and borrower friendly.
Errors or mistakes in credit reports can arise from various factors such as:
To boost the accuracy of your credit rating and score related information, the RBI has come out with a new rule stating that NBFCs and banks update credit bureau reports every 15 days.
This improvement has been implemented from January 2025. The objective of this step is to reflect borrowers' financial activities more accurately and in a timely manner.
Hence, consistently reviewing your credit profile and credit report along with addressing any errors is crucial for maintaining a health credit score.
Staying informed about regulatory changes along with understanding the process of dispute resolution can safeguard your financial integrity and long term economic interests.
